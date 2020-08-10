By Bill Spinks

wspinks@waxahachietx.com

The Midlothian Chamber of Commerce is hosting its virtual Legislative Series this month and has finalized its lineup of important political figures from the area.

U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, Texas House District 10 Rep. John Wray and the candidate favored to replace Wray, Republican nominee Jake Ellzey, will speak at each upcoming live webinar. Wright will speak on Thursday, Aug. 20, and Wray and Ellzey are scheduled to speak on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Ellis County Judge Todd Little was slated to kick off the series on Wednesday.

Wright is running for re-election to a second term representing Texas’ 6th Congressional District, which includes Ellis and Navarro counties as well as the cities of Arlington and Mansfield. Coincidentally, Wright defeated Ellzey in the 2018 Republican primary. Wright will face Democrat Stephen Daniel, Libertarian Melanie Black and independent Chad Snider in the Nov. 3 general election.

Ellzey, a former U.S. Navy officer and fighter pilot who lives in Midlothian, won the March primary election for the Republican nomination for the Texas House District 10 race to replace Wray. Ellzey served as a social aide in the George W. Bush White House, a member of the Texas Veterans Commission, and the CEO of the public speaking and professional development organization HoldFast. He will face Matt Savino, a Libertarian, in the November general election.

Wray announced last year he would not seek re-election to his Texas House seat. Wray, a Waxahachie native, is a graduate of Texas A&M University and the University of Texas School of Law. After practicing law in Houston for six years, Wray returned to his hometown in 2002 and began his own general civil service law firm while being active in numerous civic organizations. He served on the Waxahachie City Council from 2008-2014 and was mayor of Waxahachie from 2013-2014.

There will be no charge for viewers to participate in the event. Each webinar will be live and will be a 45-minute presentation with active viewer participation via chat for registered attendees only. Each webinar will also be available afterward for on-demand viewing.

The Midlothian Chamber is seeking grassroots sponsors and corporate sponsors for the series. Presenting sponsors so far are First Financial Bank, Access Self-Storage, Linebarger Law Firm and Holcim.