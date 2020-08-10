By Bill Spinks

wspinks@waxahachietx.com

An effort is underway to raise funds for a billboard urging the solving of the horrific murder of Terri "Missy" Bevers in Midlothian more than four years ago and bringing her killer to justice.

Crystal Lawson and Renae Rodden, the podcasting duo known as True Crime Broads, are hoping to raise $2,000 for the purchase of a billboard in Ellis County to raise awareness for Bevers’ murder. As of Monday, the duo had already raised $715 of that amount on GoFundMe.com.

"Missy and her family deserve to know who brutally attacked Missy as she was setting up her exercise class," True Crime Broads said on their GoFundMe page.

On April 19, 2016, Bevers, a fitness instructor who was married with three children, was opening up the hall of Creekside Church in the 5400 block of U.S. Highway 287 East to host a Camp Gladiator exercise class when she was brutally stabbed to death by an assailant who has yet to be identified.

Midlothian police said surveillance video showed a suspect inside the church at 3:50 a.m. who had apparently gained entry by breaking a glass door. The suspect appeared to be wearing tactical gear, police said.

Bevers entered the main hall at 4:18 a.m., bringing with her equipment for her fitness class. Cameras did not capture the assault, police said. Class members who arrived at 5 a.m. discovered Bevers’ body and called 911.

The murderer was at first identified as a man by authorities, but later they changed that to say it was undetermined whether it was a man or a woman. Police later said the suspect was between 5-foot-2 and 5-foot-7 in height. Missy Bevers’ husband, Brandon Bevers, was out of state on a fishing trip at the time of her death and all family members were cleared of any wrongdoing.

Despite more than $50,000 in reward money offered for information leading to the murderer’s arrest, the murder remains unsolved to this day.