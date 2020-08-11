According to the case line list provided by Texas health Trace (THT) for August 11, today’s report includes a total of 2,860 recoveries in Ellis County.

In Ellis County, there have been a total of 3,012 reported positive COVID-19 cases, including 125 active cases.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services Dashboard (DSHS), there have been 26,318 tests administered in Ellis County.

Below there is comparison between DSHS Dashboard and THT:

DSHS Dashboard Data 8/11

Total positive cases: 3,120

Active Cases: 0

Recoveries: 2,960

Deaths: 43

THT Case Line List 8/11

Total positive cases: 3,012

Active cases: 125

Recoveries: 2,860

Deaths: 27