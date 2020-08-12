A total of 2,915 recoveries have been reported in Ellis County, according to the case line list provided by Texas health Trace (THT) for Aug. 12.

Addtionally, there have been a total of 3,103 reported positive COVID-19 cases in Ellis County, including 159 active cases. There have been 27,861 tests administered in Ellis County, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services Dashboard (DSHS).

There has been two deaths reported today, due to COVID-19. This report includes a 79 year-old male resident of Midlothian and an 85 year-old male resident of Waxahachie.

According to the THT report received from the State, Ellis County currently has experienced a total of 29 deaths due to the virus. As of today, the DSHS interactive dashboard is reporting there are 48 COVID-19 related deaths in Ellis County. Information regarding these additional deaths have not been provided to us locally at this time.

In a news release, Ellis County Judge & Emergency Management Director Todd Little said, "It is imperative that we continue to come together and remember this information provided is more than a number on a chart, but represents residents of our community. Our thoughts and prayers go out to those who have experienced loss during these challenging times. While the battle against this virus is not yet over, we look ahead and overcome by each of us doing our part to protect our neighbors, friends, and family,"

Below is a comparison between DSHS Dashboard and THT:

DSHS Dashboard Data 8/12

Total positive cases: 3,218

Active Cases: 46

Recoveries: 3,031

Deaths: 48

THT Case Line List 8/12

Total positive cases: 3,103

Active cases: 159

Recoveries: 2,915

Deaths: 29