AUSTIN

Community Court

services move to library

The Downtown Austin Community Court will temporarily move triage case management services to Terrazas Branch Library, 1105 E. Cesar Chavez St., beginning on Monday.

Hours of operation from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays will remain unchanged. For individuals seeking assistance regarding a court case or citation, virtual dockets are available.

The temporary move will allow for more people to wait inside for services. It will also improve service efficiency by increasing the space for additional staff onsite, while continuing COVID-19 safety precautions for guests and staff. Terrazas Branch Library was selected partially due to the close proximity to the downtown court and downtown Austin, and easy access to public transit. The Capital Metro17 bus route has a stop within less than one block of Terrazas Library.

The Community Court will maintain triage case management services at Terrazas Branch Library until the libraries reopen to the public.

AUSTIN

Program offering

funds to local groups

The city of Austin is utilizing the Relief of Emergency Needs for Tenants Assistance program to provide rent assistance for income-eligible renters who live within the city limits and are financially impacted by COVID-19.

The grant application portal will be open until 4 p.m. Aug. 25 and is available to small businesses and nonprofits with priority given to established nonprofits and 501C3s with a demonstrated record of engaging identified populations.

Managed by the Neighborhood Housing and Community Development Department, requested funds will range from $1,000 to $50,000. The total available for distribution is $400,000. Focused populations impacted by COVID-19 include low-income residents of Austin in targeted ZIP codes, Black and Latino, large households or families with children, people with disabilities, veterans and people with limited english proficiency.

To apply: bit.ly/3kFpP7d.

ROUND ROCK

Chamber to host

virtual Power Lunch

The Round Rock Chamber will host a virtual Power Lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 18 via Zoom.

The August Power Lunch will feature U.S. Rep. John Carter, serving Texas's 31st congressional district since 2003. Carter will provide a congressional update.

The cost is $10 for investors and $15 for future investors. There will be time at the end for a Q&A session, so questions are to be submitted at the time of registration. Zoom login details will be sent in the confirmation email after registration.

To register: bit.ly/2DxKF7J.

