Thursday

Aug 13, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Aug. 14


• Chaz Marie Band - 8 p.m., $16, Barnhill Vineyards, 11917 County Road 509, Anna; facebook.com/BarnHillVineyard


Aug. 15


• Anna Police Department Bottled Water-Appreciation Event - 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Anna Police Department, 101 S. Powell Parkway; facebook.com/events/318483885957105/


• Blake Nation - 8 p.m., $16, Barnhill Vineyards, 11917 County Road 509, Anna; facebook.com/BarnHillVineyard


Aug. 18


• Anna Parks Advisory Board meeting - 7 p.m. (third Monday monthly), City Hall Administration Building, 111 N. Powell Parkway; annatexas.gov/890/Parks-Advisory-Board


Aug. 20


• Melissa Planning and Zoning Board meeting - 7 p.m. (third Thursday monthly, as needed), Melissa City Hall at 3411 Barker Ave.; cityofmelissa.com/business/Melissa_Zoning.php


Aug. 22


• Even It Up - 8 p.m., $16, Barnhill Vineyards, 11917 County Road 509, Anna; facebook.com/BarnHillVineyard


Aug. 23


• The Market at Luscombe Farm - 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (second and fourth Sundays, through Sept, 27); 8649 Luscombe Farm Dr., Anna; facebook.com/marketluscombefarm/


Aug. 25


• Melissa City Council meeting - 6 p.m. (second and fourth Tuesday monthly), Melissa City Hall, 3411 Barker Avenue; cityofmelissa.com/


• Anna City Council meeting - 7 p.m. (second and fourth Tuesday monthly), Anna City Administration Building, 111 N. Powell Parkway, Anna; annatexas.gov/319/City-Council


Aug. 29


• Barefoot Nation - 8 p.m., $16, Barnhill Vineyards, 11917 County Road 509, Anna; facebook.com/BarnHillVineyard


Sept. 3


• Anna Community and Economic Development meeting - 7 p.m. (first Thursday monthly), City Council Chambers 111 N. Powell Parkway; annatexas.gov/Calendar.aspx


Sept. 5


• Maylee Thomas - 8 p.m., $16, Barnhill Vineyards, 11917 County Road 509, Anna; facebook.com/BarnHillVineyard


Sept. 8


• Melissa City Council meeting - 6 p.m. (second and fourth Tuesday monthly), Melissa City Hall, 3411 Barker Avenue; cityofmelissa.com/


• Anna City Council meeting - 7 p.m. (second and fourth Tuesday monthly), Anna City Administration Building, 111 N. Powell Parkway, Anna; annatexas.gov/319/City-Council


Sept. 12


• Ashmore - 8 p.m., $16, Barnhill Vineyards, 11917 County Road 509, Anna; facebook.com/BarnHillVineyard


Sept. 13


• The Market at Luscombe Farm - 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (second and fourth Sundays, through Sept, 27); 8649 Luscombe Farm Dr., Anna; facebook.com/marketluscombefarm/


Sept. 15


• Anna Parks Advisory Board meeting - 7 p.m. (third Monday monthly), City Hall Administration Building, 111 N. Powell Parkway; annatexas.gov/890/Parks-Advisory-Board


Sept. 17


• Melissa Planning and Zoning Board meeting - 7 p.m. (third Thursday monthly, as needed), Melissa City Hall at 3411 Barker Ave.; cityofmelissa.com/business/Melissa_Zoning.php


Sept. 18-19


• Cover band - 8 p.m., $19, Barnhill Vineyards, 11917 County Road 509, Anna; facebook.com/BarnHillVineyard


Sept. 22


• Melissa City Council meeting - 6 p.m. (second and fourth Tuesday monthly), Melissa City Hall, 3411 Barker Avenue; cityofmelissa.com/


• Anna City Council meeting - 7 p.m. (second and fourth Tuesday monthly), Anna City Administration Building, 111 N. Powell Parkway, Anna; annatexas.gov/319/City-Council


Sept. 25-26


• Heart and Soul band - 8 p.m., $19, Barnhill Vineyards, 11917 County Road 509, Anna; facebook.com/BarnHillVineyard


Sept. 27


• The Market at Luscombe Farm - 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (second and fourth Sundays, through Sept, 27); 8649 Luscombe Farm Dr., Anna; facebook.com/marketluscombefarm/


