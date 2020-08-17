By Bill Spinks

Executive director Kasey Cheshier is leaving the United Way of West Ellis County. Cheshier won’t be going far, though, as he will be joining the staff at the new Methodist Midlothian Hospital.

The UWWEC Board of Directors announced Friday that Cheshier has submitted his resignation to accept a community relations position with Methodist Midlothian after nearly two years leading the local nonprofit.

"The board is grateful for Kasey Cheshier’s time of dedicated service and leadership," said Alfred Vega, chair of the UWWEC Board of Directors, in a news release. "Kasey is leaving the United Way of West Ellis County having made significant contributions to our organization. During his tenure, Kasey has led changes to improve operations, drive future growth and put us in a great position to serve the growing needs of individuals needing support here locally."

Methodist is nearing completion of its 200,000-square-foot facility on 67 acres along U.S. Highway 287, not far from MISD Multipurpose Stadium, and expects to open this fall. It will be Midlothian’s first full-service acute-care hospital.

"It has been an enormous honor to work with such a visionary and supportive Board of Directors, and a real privilege to have led the United Way of West Ellis County during a critical time in the region," Cheshier said in the release. "Likewise, I am very proud to have worked with a remarkable colleague who is committed to making life better for everyone, and with so many volunteers and donors who have given of their talents and resources to strengthen our communities."

Cheshier, a Texas A&M graduate with a bachelor’s degree in marketing, spent 10 years as store manager and director of operations at the Ben Franklin Apothecary in Duncanville before moving into the non-profit sector as UWWEC director. He, his wife Joy, and their three children have called Midlothian home for more than 12 years.

"Together, we’ve worked very hard to position the United Way of West Ellis County to meet the growing needs in our communities," Cheshier added. "Frankly, it’s a bittersweet decision for me, because I know the organization is solidly on the right track and poised to make a real impact in Ellis County. Ellis County is my home, and I’m excited about the opportunity to continue to serve residents in my new role, where I will continue to be an advocate for United Way in my local circles."

The UWWEC Board of Directors has begun its search for Cheshier’s successor. In the meantime, Cheshier will be working on the side with the United Way program director, Stephanie Bowman, until a new director is named. Bowman will oversee the day-to-day operations.

"I am confident that, working with our board and the United Way leadership team, we fully expect to find a strong professional who will drive and execute strategies to meet the changing needs of our community and continue the great work being done by United Way of West Ellis County," Vega said.