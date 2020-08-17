Mirror report

The winners of the 2020 Beautiful Midlothian Photo Contest have been announced. In the adult division, Dolores Wences’ photograph, "Railroad Tracks Along Spur 73," amassed the highest number of the nearly 4,500 reactions registered online.

The second- and third-place winners happen to depict the same spectacular scene. Carol McCord created the second-place photo, "Water Tower and Fireworks." Toni Cullins created the third-place photo, "Blue Lit Water Tower and Fireworks." Three additional photos captured honorable mention awards. They are Daniel Koglin’s "Windmill at Sunrise" and "8th Street 4th of July," and Linda Bradley’s "Bluebonnets at Sunrise." In the junior division, Ronin Clark swept the category with his three entries, "Crepe Myrtle at Newton Log Cabin," "Mockingbird Trail Boardwalk," and "Rally Sportswear Downtown 7th Street."

In all, 23 photographers submitted 94 original photos to the contest. The public was invited to view the 36 finalists and register their approval on Facebook and the city’s website.

"It is extremely gratifying to see so many people touched by the talent of the photographers and the beauty of their work," Midlothian Mayor Richard Reno said in a thank-you letter to participants. "The city is very fortunate that they contributed their creations to make the contest a success."

All the entries can be viewed in the Photo Contest Gallery at www.midlothian.tx.us.