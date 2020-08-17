More than a week into fall football practice the Durant Lions would normally be gearing up for their first scrimmage of the preseason.

Obviously, this is not a normal year.

The 2020 Lions have been working hard to continue social distancing during practice in order to stay on the field, with the scheduled season opener quickly approaching in just over two weeks.

"We are trying to be pretty strict with social distancing and follow our guidelines," head coach Todd Vargas stated. "We have mandatory masks for everyone in the building and trying to be as safe as we possibly can. You have to plan so many things practice-wise to make sure and keep the kids safe. It’s really a logistic nightmare, but we don’t want to get shut down with a positive test. If you are quarantined for 14 days at this point, it will be a three-to-four week minimum process, so you are going to miss games."

The Lions are coming off a solid two weeks of tune-up camp and summer pride in which the new DHS head coach tallied up a strong 91 percent attendance rate.

During that time, the coaching staff was able to at least incorporate its big six running plays out of the new flexbone offense before putting on the pads last Friday. They had their first intra-squad scrimmage slated last Saturday.

"It was a good first week and the kids were excited about getting into pads," Vargas said. "We should be totally complete with our entire offense in by the end of this week and we are about 80 percent with our defense, so the kids are responding well.

"We have great kids in this community. They show up and are blue collar with their work habits. That’s one of the things I love about Durant. The kids and coaches have adapted and adjusted well even with all the differences this year."

While the opening game looms, it seems very iffy at this point whether the Lions will see any outside competition to size themselves up before facing Madill in two weeks.

Durant’s scrimmage festival at Noble that was scheduled next week has already been canceled, and Vargas admitted the chances of the Lions participating in a scheduled round-robin scrimmage later this week was slim.

"Under normal circumstances it would be really important to face an opponent or two before your first game, but that’s not the most important factor this year," he added. "Scrimmages are great to get live looks, but right now the most important thing is being able to play when week one gets here. Scrimmaging a large group of teams such as at Noble and Newcastle puts you in a tough spot if just one player off one of those teams tests positive.

"We are doing some 7-on-7 stuff and groups with controlled scrimmage on both sides of the ball just among our kids. We have been looking for one-on-one type single team scrimmages but haven’t had any luck on that yet. Not are lot of schools are wanting to because, even though scrimmaging others would definitely help, it could be detrimental too. You just have to look at the big picture right now."