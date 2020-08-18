ANNA - Kevin Martin, Anna’s code compliance manager, admits that he doesn’t like the spotlight. However, it is hard to fade into the background when you are the best in the business.

Earlier this summer, Martin was named Code Professional of the Year by the Building Officials Association of Texas. He was recognized by the Anna City Council during its July 28 meeting.

When Martin joined the city last July, Anna didn’t have a full-time code compliance official. Those responsibilities fell to the fire marshal, who Martin praised for doing a phenomenal job with what he had to work with.

Still, the fact is that fires often take priority over code enforcement.

Upon joining the city, one of Martin’s first orders of business was helping to bring Anna’s codes up to date.

He also helped draft the city’s new rental registration ordinance. The initiative went into effect at the beginning of the year and was enacted to ensure that all residential properties are meeting health and safety standards.

The program also aims to enhance the quality of neighborhoods citywide.

"That is going to be a game-changer for us," Martin said. "Because we have so many rentals here, we really needed to get a handle on the quality of our housing stock, and I think this program is going to help us do that."

Of course, the ultimate goal of code compliance is getting people to follow the rules.

Martin regularly dedicates time to speak with residents and let them know what’s expected while also working to see how the city can help. Sometimes it takes a little more "motivation" to get people in line.

"I try my best to educate people and talk to them to gain compliance. I’m really reluctant to hit them with a citation," he says. "I feel that most people, if you just let them know what the issues are, they will be more than happy to help take care of it."

Martin boasts more than two decades of code enforcement experience. His career in the field began in Dallas. The job was a great training ground for his future roles, he said.

"It’s challenging working in large cities like that," he said. "I kind of learned everything I needed to learn. There’s no better on-the-job training." More recently, Martin worked in the city of Heath before coming to Anna.

Looking ahead, he said, the biggest challenge the city faces is keeping up with the rapid growth. To do that, he is working to add a second person to the department.

"Hopefully as the city grows, we can grow with it," he said.