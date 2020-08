Aug. 3

• Gonzales, Marco A., 58, public intoxication

• Toledo, Griselda D., 26, assault causing bodily injury; ICE detainer

• Dollard, Jenna, 32, driving while intoxicated

• Whitehead, Broderick, 49, parole violation–possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; operating unregistered vehicle

• Ibarra, Eduardo, 43, unauthorized use of vehicle

• Mitima, Ishara, 30, driving while intoxicated - third offense

• Johnson, Sherolyn, 28, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000

• Struggs, Pierre R., 31, probation violation-driving while intoxicated

• Coleman, Tyron A., 25, failure to appear/bond forfeiture/17.16 Warrant – aggravated robbery; OCW-aggravated robbery

• Krickbaum, Kenneth, 32, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; theft of firearm; unlicensed carrying of a weapon

• Spearman, Brittnay, 35, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Plata, Arturo, 43, driving while intoxicated–blood alcohol count = 0.15

• Acosta, Angel L., 37, driving while intoxicated; ICE detainer

Aug 4

• Turner, Kristan L., 30, possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams

• Mendoza, Debra A., 38, Assault Class C–family violence

• Morris, Kenneth W., 35, Assault Class C–family violence

• Dias, Jose J., 22, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

• Thomas, Derrick A., 52, forgery; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

• Gentry, Kyquanita, 27, failure to appear-theft of a firearm

• Brown, Frankie R., 19, aggravated robbery

• Smith, Jeffery W., 49, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle

• McRorey, Lyslie M., 37, driving while license invalid with a previous conviction

• Collinsworth, Stephan, 37, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Soto, Emmitt, 23, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

• Fira, Benjamin R., 29, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 gram but less than 200 grams

• Vest, Louis M., 27, public intoxication

Aug. 5

• Estrada, Adriana, 24, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams

• Valles, Anthony, 36, escape while arrested/confined; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

• Story Heather L., 28, driving while intoxicated

• Riley, Dustin M., 26, assault of a family/household member-impede; injury child/elderly/disabled

• Morrill, Glen R., 45, invasive visual recording

• Olvera, Yessenia, 37, driving while license invalid with a previous conviction

• Pinney, Michael J., 36, sexual assault

• Richardson, Wendell, 24, aggravated robbery

• DeLeon, Paul N., 31, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 gram but less than 200 grams; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

• Sanders, Christopher, 35, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

• Esparza, Cassandra, 26, driving while intoxicated w/CH

• Fuller, Thomas E., 24, reckless driving; speeding between specified streets; state registration law-regulation

• Brown, Ladarius, 28, failure to appear–assault causing bodily injury to family

• Collins, Douglas A., 44, soliciting without a permit

Aug. 6

• Thompson, Evangeline, 51, theft of property less than $2,500 with 2 or more previous convictions

• Mendez, Jairo L., 22, probation violation-burglary

• Johnson, Juston E., 45, driving while intoxicated - third offense

• Dowell, Chayce J., 23, murder

• Doherty, Annie B., 40, disorderly conduct-language

• Jennings, James L., 63, probation violation

• Glover, Jeremy L., 46, assault causing bodily injury; interfering with emergency request for assistance

Aug. 7

• Elliot, Mathew K., 26, parole violation

• Byers, Maxyn J., 28, driving while intoxicated

• Pratt, Taurus E., 42, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; evading arrest/detention; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

• Fry, Scott D., 21, probation revocation–aggravated assault

• Thompson, Robert G., 34, failure to comply

• Sutherland, Cassidy, 21, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Gutierrez, Julian, 22, prohibited substance in correctional facility

• Berry, Delaundis, 25, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; evading arrest/detention with a vehicle

• Ewing, Vicky, 60, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Morales, Amy P., 38, commitment order-theft of property, two counts

• Pedigo, Danny E., 28, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

• Waits, Billy D., 67, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 grams but less than 4 grams; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams

• Gilstrap, Reece, 63, possession of drug paraphernalia

Aug. 8

• Chairez, Gerrado, 28, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 grams but less than 200 grams; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 3/4 less than 28 grams; traffic offense-failure to maintain financial responsibility

• Martinkus, Christopher, 36, public intoxication

• Hooten, Jacklyn J., 33, parole hold-evading arrest/detention; failure to ID fugitive intent; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Shelby, Jamariay D., 21, assault causing bodily injury

• Blanchard, Daniel, 18, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Aug. 9

• Rodriguez, Erica K., 31, assault causing bodily injury; public intoxication

• Delagarza, Richardo, 45, assault by threat Class C

• Woods, Christopher, 31, parole violation

• Williams, Jeffery, 56, evading arrest/detention with vehicle

• Ortiz, Jorge, 36, Assault Class C-family violence; expired motor vehicle registration; no drivers license; failure to maintain financial responsibility; displaying fictitious license plates; ICE detainer

• Bennett, Quinton R., 20, unlicensed carrying weapon

• Shelton, Eric J., 41, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

• Munguia, Albert, 35, driving while intoxicated, second offense; open container

• Lopez, Yeison G., 21, assault of family/household member-impede

• Leal, James, 36, theft of property lass than $2,500 with 2 or more previous convictions; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2-A less than 2 ounces

– Compiled by Don Hullett