According to the case line list provided by Texas Health Trace (THT) for August 21, a total of 3,303 recoveries in Ellis County habe been reported.

A total of 3,453 COVID-10 case has also been reported positive in Ellis County, including 116 active cases.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services Dashboard (DSHS), there have been 30,398 tests administered in Ellis County.

Below is a comparison between DSHS Dashboard and THT:

DSHS Dashboard Data 8/21

Total Positive Cases: 3,486

Active Cases: 125

Recoveries: 3,308

Deaths: 54

THT Case Line List 8/21

Total Positive Cases: 3,453

Active Cases: 116

Recoveries: 3,303

Deaths: 34