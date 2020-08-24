By Bill Spinks

wspinks@waxahachietx.com

Modifications to the Midlothian Community Park fishing pond are being made in order to improve the flow pattern for adjoining waterways, the city has announced.

Midlothian Police Capt. John Spann posted an update on nextdoor.com to alert citizens of a drawdown in the pond.

Construction is underway on Phase 2 of the park, which will add two restroom buildings, youth baseball fields, an amphitheater, concrete and natural surface trails, two sand volleyball courts, a multi-purpose sport court, a playground, a splash pad, a wildflower meadow and two bodies of water.

"Please be assured that the pond is not being drained; however, the water level is being taken down by two feet in order to build a spillway," Spann said. "This will allow for better flood control when the new playground and splash pad are in place."

Also, Spann issued the reminder that only catch-and-release fishing is allowed in the city pond.

"We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding during the construction of Community Park Phase 2," Spann said.

Spann said any concerns regarding park construction or maintenance can be addressed by calling 972-775-7176, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.