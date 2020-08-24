Mirror report

SHAWNEE, Okla. — Midlothian resident Oliver Payne received a degree during Oklahoma Baptist University’s Spring Commencement Saturday, Aug. 1, on the south lawn of Raley Chapel on the OBU campus. United States Sen. James Lankford delivered the address. The event was rescheduled from its original date in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Payne’s academic majors and scholastic predicates include physics and mathematics, and summa cum laude with college honors.

Students graduate summa cum laude for maintaining at least a 3.95 grade point average. Students who maintain at least a 3.70 GPA are designated magna cum laude. Students who maintain at least a 3.40 GPA are designated cum laude. Those who complete the requirements of the University’s Honors program graduate "with honors."

The program also included induction of the graduates into the OBU Alumni Association. OBU President Dr. Heath A. Thomas presented a charge to the graduates.

To watch video of the Spring Commencement or for more information on Oklahoma Baptist University, visit www.okbu.edu.