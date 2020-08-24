There will be a budget-specific town hall meeting, scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 27, when Prosper residents can learn about the proposed 2020-2021 budget and have an opportunity to ask questions.

The meeting will be held at Prosper Town Hall, 250 W. First St.

The budget was proposed at the Prosper Town Council meeting on Aug. 11. This additional meeting will go over some of the main points addressed at the council meeting and will also feature a question-and-answer segment.

Finance Director Betty Pamplin said among the topics that will be discussed during the meeting are strategic goals, financial goals, components of operating budgets, sales and property taxes, as well as the town’s major funds.

According to the budget message written by Town Manager Harlan Jefferson, the budget, if adopted, would be the fourteenth straight year that the town has not increased property taxes.

In the same message, Jefferson shared that in the past, the town has conservatively forecast sales tax revenues, and that they have remained higher than projected for several years.

"Despite the town’s current and future growth potential and general optimism, this budget has been prepared with conservative revenue assumptions in mind," Jefferson said.

In addition to taking a conservative approach, the budget for Prosper has also been award winning.

The town has received the Distinguished Budget Award from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for the past three consecutive years, according to the budget message.

"We believe our current budget continues to conform to program requirements, and we are submitting it to GFOA to determine its eligibility for another award," Jefferson said.

"The purpose of the meeting is to inform and engage citizens about the budget process," Pamplin said, adding that it is a strictly informal meeting and that no votes will be taken.

"We are hoping to develop an open dialog to explain the components of the budget and allow citizens the opportunity to ask questions," she said.

Additional information about the meeting and the budget is available at itself can be found at prospertx.gov/news/town-hall-meeting-on-budget-set-for-aug-27/