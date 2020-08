Aug. 31-Sept. 14

• Van Alstyne Public Library - Facility closed, curbside service available 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday throug Friday; online services available 24 hours daily; 903-482-5991; cityofvanalstyne.us/departments/library/

Sept. 1

• Railcar Farmers Market - 4-7 p.m. (every Tuesday through Oct. 13), Main Street and Cooper, Van Alstyne; facebook.com/events/2631348440312565/

Sept. 8

• Van Alstyne City Council meeting - 6:30 p.m., Van Alstyne City Hall, 152 N, Main Drive; cityofvanalstyne.us/venue/van-alstyne-city-hall

• Railcar Farmers Market - 4-7 p.m. (every Tuesday through Oct. 13), Main Street and Cooper, Van Alstyne; facebook.com/events/2631348440312565/

Sept. 15

• Howe City Council meeting - 6 p.m., Howe Community Center, 700 W. Haning St.

• Music in the Park - 6-8 p.m., Dorothy Fielder Park, 107 N. Main Drive, Van Alstyne; vanalstynechamber.org

Sept. 16

• Van Alstyne Planning & Zoning Commision meeting - 6:30 p.m., Van Alstyne City Hall, 152 N. Main Drive; cityofvanalstyne.us/venue/van-alstyne-city-hall

Sept. 17

• Van Alstyne Public Library - Facility reopens for services noon-4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; 903-482-5991; cityofvanalstyne.us/departments/library/

Sept. 23

• Railcar Farmers Market - 4-7 p.m. (every Tuesday through Oct. 13), Main Street and Cooper, Van Alstyne; facebook.com/events/2631348440312565/

Sept. 30

• Railcar Farmers Market - 4-7 p.m. (every Tuesday through Oct. 13), Main Street and Cooper, Van Alstyne; facebook.com/events/2631348440312565/

Oct. 6

• Railcar Farmers Market - 4-7 p.m. (every Tuesday through Oct. 13), Main Street and Cooper, Van Alstyne; facebook.com/events/2631348440312565/

Oct. 13

• Railcar Farmers Market - 4-7 p.m., Main Street and Cooper, Van Alstyne; facebook.com/events/2631348440312565/

• Van Alstyne City Council meeting - 6:30 p.m., Van Alstyne City Hall, 152 N Main Drive; cityofvanalstyne.us/venue/van-alstyne-city-hall

Oct. 20

• Howe City Council meeting - 6 p.m., Howe Community Center, 700 W. Haning St.

• Music in the Park - 6-8 p.m., Dorothy Fielder Park, 107 N. Main Drive, Van Alstyne; vanalstynechamber.org

Oct. 21

• Van Alstyne Planning & Zoning Commision meeting - 6:30 p.m., Van Alstyne City Hall, 152 N, Main Drive; cityofvanalstyne.us/venue/van-alstyne-city-hall

Oct. 24

• Howe Founders Day Festival 2020/Downtown Howe-lloween - 2-8 p.m. Oct. 24, Howe Area Chamber of Commerce, 101 E. Haning St.; facebook.com/events/434151313944039/?mc_cid=7b11c8ecf9&mc_eid=da7890555e

