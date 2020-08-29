4-4A (II)DistYearPFPA
Aubrey0-01-0557
Krum0-01-04920
Sanger0-01-02514
Celina0-00-12032
Van Alstyne0-00-1748
Friday, August 28
Gunter 48, Van Alstyne 7
Sanger 25, Clifton 14
Krum 49, North Lamar 20
Melissa 32, Celina 20
Aubrey 55, Burkburnett 7
Friday, September 4
Van Alstyne at Bonham, 7:30 p.m.
Celina at Paris, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Worth at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.
Krum at Hillsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Aubrey at Whitesboro, 7:30 p.m.
4-3A (I)DistYearPFPA
Boyd0-01-06440
Brock0-01-0557
Bowie0-01-0356
Paradise0-01-03513
Pilot Point0-01-03020
Ponder0-01-04334
Peaster0-01-0340
Whitesboro0-00-1620
Friday, August 28
Bells 20, Whitesboro 6
Pilot Point 30, Plainview (Okla.) 20
Brock 55, Bushland 7
Boyd 64, Mineral Wells 40
Peaster 34, Venus 0
Paradise 35, Bridgeport 13
Ponder 43, Valley View 34
Bowie 35, Nocona 6
Friday, September 4
Aubrey at Whitesboro, 7:30 p.m.
Community at Brock, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksboro at Boyd, 7:30 p.m.
Peaster at Alvord, 7:30 p.m.
Nocona at Paradise, 7:30 p.m.
Ponder at City View, 7:30 p.m.
Pilot Point at Fort Worth Castleberry, 7:30 p.m.
Bridgeport at Bowie, 7:30 p.m.
5-3A (I)DistYearPFPA
Pottsboro0-01-04213
Bonham0-01-05719
Commerce0-01-04212
Mt. Vernon0-01-05314
Mineola0-01-03014
Rains0-01-07020
Winnsboro0-00-000
Howe0-00-1848
Friday, August 28
Pottsboro 42, Community 13
Callisburg 48, Howe 8
Mineola 30, Canton 14
Commerce 42, Edgewood 12
Rains 70, Farmersville 20
Mount Vernon 53, Hooks 14
Bonham 57, Quitman 19
(Winnsboro bye)
Friday, September 4
Gunter at Pottsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Howe at Bells, 7:30 p.m.
Van Alstyne at Bonham, 7:30 p.m.
Mineola at Wills Point, 7:30 p.m.
Leonard at Commerce, 7:30 p.m.
Rains at Edgewood, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Vernon at Pittsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Winnsboro at Hooks, 7:30 p.m.
8-3A (II)DistYearPFPA
Gunter0-01-0487
S&S0-01-0700
Bells0-01-0206
Leonard0-01-0140
Lone Oak0-01-020
Blue Ridge0-00-12930
W’wright0-00-11417
Friday, August 28
Bells 20, Whitesboro 6
Gunter 48, Van Alstyne 7
S&S 70, Tom Bean 0
Clarksville 17, Whitewright 14
Collinsville 30, Blue Ridge 29
Leonard 14, Wolfe City 0
Lone Oak 2, Winona 0
Friday, September 4
Howe at Bells, 7:30 p.m.
Gunter at Pottsboro, 7:30 p.m.
S&S at Callisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Honey Grove at Whitewright, 7:30 p.m.
Blue Ridge at Quinlan Ford, 7:30 p.m.
Leonard at Commerce, 7:30 p.m.
Lone Oak at Eustace, 7:30 p.m.
5-2A (I)DistYearPFPA
C’ville0-01-03029
Lindsay0-01-0710
Trenton0-01-02012
Alvord0-00-12224
Tom Bean0-00-1070
Tioga0-00-1038
Friday, August 28
Collinsville 30, Blue Ridge 29
Petrolia 38, Tioga 0
S&S 70, Tom Bean 0
Lindsay 71, Era 0
Trenton 20, Detroit 12
Muenster 24, Alvord 22
Friday, September 4
Cooper at Collinsville, 7:30 p.m.
Electra at Tioga, 7:30 p.m.
Prairiland at Tom Bean, 7:30 p.m.
Muenster at Lindsay, 7:30 p.m.
Maud at Trenton, 7:30 p.m.
Peaster at Alvord, 7:30 p.m.