DURANT – The Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission recently awarded the Aerospace and Aviation Education Program at Southeastern Oklahoma State University a $6,500 grant for its summer flight camp.

It was among 38 organizations that received similar grants or contracts from the OAC, with the intention of encouraging Oklahoma students to pursue STEM-related careers especially in the aerospace and aviation industries.

The commission approved an education grant for Southeastern’s Take Flight Aviation Science Camp, an aerospace-education program designed by the Southeastern Aviation Sciences Institute.

"This grant will enable us to continue offering our popular summer flight camp,’’ said Lloyd Sauls, the institute’s director. "We look forward to having another successful camp next year, thanks to the support of the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission.’’

The week-long summer flight camp provides about 25 students opportunities to participate in hands-on activities related to aerodynamics, design and performance, navigation and weather.

During the camp, students live at SOSU residence halls and attend classes where they learn about aviation careers and science. Because the camp is staffed by current Southeastern aviation-professional pilot majors, camp participants also have an opportunity to fly with flight instructors.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the program was not held this year.

"The work being implemented by the university is extremely important to OAC’s goal of increasing aviation STEM education in Oklahoma," said Paula Kedy, Aerospace and Aviation Education Coordinator for the Commission.

The commission’s grants, which have been awarded for more than three decades, target learning programs that have a direct application to aerospace and aviation for primary through post-secondary education.