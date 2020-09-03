ANNA - The first emergency room to open between McKinney and Sherman began seeing patients Sept. 1.

Texoma Medical Center’s ER at Anna is located on the northbound service road of U.S. 75 near Anna Town Center. The facility features private exam rooms, laboratory services and board-certified or board-eligible doctors.

"Bringing premier healthcare into Anna is a critical component of our very fast-growing city," Anna Mayor Nate Pike said. "We are just super excited."

In addition to the ER facility, the approximately 15,000 square-foot building has an imaging center featuring one of the region’s few open MRI machines.

It also has CT equipment and 3D mammography technology. X-ray services are available able 24 hours a day, seven days per week.

Pike said the facility’s opening is a milestone for the city, which now ranks among the five fastest-growing municipalities in North Texas.

According to Pike, getting to this point was a process that has been years in the making. He said that he appreciated Texoma Medical Center’s commitment to being a community partner and for seeing the potential of the city.

According to acting Anna Fire Chief Dan Wood, the facility will also be an asset for his department.

While the city’s ambulance services are currently performed by a third-party provider, Anna Fire Department personnel attending to victims often accompany them to the emergency room. Not having to go all the way to McKinney means that they should be able to return to their posts sooner.

Wood is very familiar with the Texoma Medical Center hospital in Denison. Before coming to Anna, he worked in Sherman and said his experience with the hospital was always first-rate.

"It’s just exciting to see medicine at this level growing here because it takes that long transport out of the equation," he said. "It’s exciting stuff, and TMC is a fantastic hospital."

Texoma Medical Center employs 3,500 people including more than 400 physicians. In addition to the main Denison campus, there are several other smaller medical centers across the Texoma region as well as 33 affiliated TexomaCare locations in Northern Texas and Southern Oklahoma.

Texoma Medical CEO Ron Seal said that it chose Anna in large part due to all of the surrounding growth. That’s also why it purchased land surrounding the ER.

"I believe in the near future, not in the far future, that you are going to see a small hospital right on this land," he said during the facility’s Aug. 27 dedication ceremony. "This is not the end - this is the beginning of what’s to come."

The ER won’t be the only new medical facility to open in Anna this year.

Just across the highway on the southbound service road, construction is wrapping up on a 23,000 square-foot ambulatory surgery center.

When complete, the Surgery Center of North Texas will include four full-size operating rooms, two gastrointestinal procedure suits, an ophthalmology procedure room, as well as pre-surgical and post-surgical recovery bays. It is expected to draw patients from as far away as Oklahoma.

Long-term plans for the surrounding 23-acre tract call for a medical campus, which would likely include additional health-service providers and retail outlets.