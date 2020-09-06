Specialist 4 (E-4) Zachary J. Villarreal is an Alice High School graduate, class of 2014.

SPC Villarreal enlisted in the United States Army as Military Police (31B) and attended basic training and advanced individual training at Ft. Leonard Wood, MO.

Upon completion of his training he was stationed at Ft. Polk, LA until June 2019. He is currently stationed overseas in South Korea, Camp Humphries as his primary post.

SPC Villarreal is following in the steps of his father, his grand-father and great-grandfather who all served in the US Army. Upon his completion of his service, SPC Villarreal plans to continue his law enforcement career with the federal government or local law enforcement in the Alice area.

SPC Villarreal is the son of Hector L and Betty Villarreal, and Sarita Gonzalez.