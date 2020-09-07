Mirror report

The Texas Department of Transportation will host a virtual public meeting beginning on Thursday at 6 p.m. on proposed improvements to Farm-to-Market 1387 from North Midlothian Parkway to FM 664.

Meeting materials, study data, and a narrated video presentation on the proposed project will be available until Friday, Sept. 25 at the following link: http://www.keepitmovingdallas.com/FM1387.

Comments can be submitted online, via email, phone or mailed to the TxDOT Dallas District office at 4777 East US 80, Mesquite, TX 75150 to the attention of, "Nelson Underwood, P.E." All comments must be submitted or postmarked on or before the end date.

If you do not have internet access, you may call (214) 320-6628 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to ask questions about the project and access project materials at any time during the project development process.

The purpose of the project is to improve 5.7 miles of FM 1387 from North Midlothian Parkway to FM 664, which includes two alternative alignments.

Improvements would include (a or one) 12-foot-wide travel lane and one 14-foot-wide outside shared-use lane in each direction, five-foot-wide sidewalks in each direction, a variable width median to accommodate an additional future lane in each direction, and turn lanes where applicable at side streets and intersections along the corridor.