MELISSA - Work is underway on what will become Melissa ISD’s third elementary school campus.

Willow Wood Elementary School, located within the Willow Wood subdivision, is being built on land donated by the neighborhood’s developer Fred Phillips. He was one of several dignitaries, guests and local leaders who attended an Aug. 20 groundbreaking ceremony.

"The groundbreaking ceremony was a fantastic event," Melissa ISD Superintendent Keith Murphy said. "We were excited to get to spend time with a wonderful group of kids and their families after being apart during the COVID-19 lock down, knowing that there truly are brighter days ahead in Melissa."

Also at the event were Melissa ISD Board of Trustees President George James and Vice President Bruce Minchey and other representatives of the district and elementary school’s leadership teams, as well as representatives of Perkins & Will architectural firm, Crossland Construction and students who will eventually attend class at the campus.

"To finally see this project come to fruition made for a great day," Murphy said.

The school is currently scheduled to be ready for the 2020-2021 school year. When it opens, Willow Wood Elementary will be homes to students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Kindergarten students currently attend classes at the Melissa Ridge Education Center. That facility will become an early childhood education center.

In the meantime, district officials caution that more portable buildings may be needed at both existing Melissa ISD elementary schools in order to accommodate students during the area’s continued rapid growth.