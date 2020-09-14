K Space Contemporary and AXIS Tattoo have announced that the 2020 Dia De Los Muertos Street Festival will be a virtual celebration of the Mexican holiday versus a street festival this year to maintain the safety of the general public, as well as the many festival vendors, performers, and volunteers, as South Texas navigates the COVID-19 global pandemic.

"We place the safety of everyone involved with the Dia De Los Muertos Street Festival above everything. We believe it is in the best interest of our participants and visitors who travel to Corpus Christi to attend this cultural heritage festival that we replace our traditional street festival with a virtual celebration of this beautiful Mexican holiday," said V. Michelle Smythe, K Space Contemporary Executive Director and festival director. "While we will certainly miss all of our friends and family who visit our festival every year, we are confident in our decision and we look forward to presenting the festival when it is safer for everyone."

The 2020 Dia De Los Muertos Virtual Festival will be a combination of physical and virtual art exhibitions, an altar exhibition, online art workshops, and other virtual events. For more information on how to participate in the annual Art Exhibition, Youth Art Exhibition and Altar Display, see content headings at the top of this page. Additional information will be announced and posted on this website as details are confirmed.

All festival offerings will be dependent on the sponsorships we receive. For those who would like to be a sponsor, the Sponsorship Packet will soon be posted on this website.

As Corpus Christi’s most anticipated event of the fall, the Dia de los Muertos Festival has brought life, music and culture into the downtown community for the past 12 years. While things will look a little different, the festival’s goals remain the same: to celebrate and honor the rich cultural heritage of Mexico and South Texas, unite the community and promote the city.