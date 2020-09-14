By Bill Spinks

wspinks@waxahachietx.com

After one false start in April. candidates for local school board and municipal offices will have a chance to introduce themselves to voters during the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce’s Fall Candidate Forums.

The forum will be held in two sessions, with Midlothian ISD trustee candidates appearing on Monday, Sept. 28, at 6 p.m. and city mayor and council member candidates on Monday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m. Both events will be streamed live on Facebook.

Midlothian Chamber Candidate Forums allow a nonpartisan, unbiased, and impartial format. These forums will give Midlothian voters an opportunity to hear candidates and discuss the issues of importance to them in this election.

The Chamber had originally set an April date for these forums, but the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in May elections being moved to the Nov. 3 election through an executive order from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Candidates for the MISD board of trustees have been invited to speak at the Sept. 28 forum. Two seats are up for re-election this year, Place 6 and Place 7. Place 6 is being contested by three candidates: David Thomas, incumbent Tami Tobey and Will Marks. Incumbent Andrea Walton is unopposed for a second term in Place 7.

For the Oct. 5 session, the mayor’s seat and three City Council seats are up for re-election, which includes a special election to fill the unexpired term of the late Art Pierard. Four candidates — Hud Hartson, Allen Moorman, Jacob Wallace and Tiffany Robinson Carra — are running to fill Pierard’s Place 7 seat.

One other seat, Place 1, is also a contested race, as incumbent councilmember Wayne Sibley is being challenged by Dustin Slayton.

Mayor Richard Reno, the incumbent, is unopposed for a second term, and Place 2 council candidate Walter Darrach is also unopposed. Darrach will replace Mike Rodgers, who is not running for re-election.