SSG Marcus R. Garcia

MOS: 19 Delta Cavalry Scout

Currently SSG Garcia serves at Fort Carson, Colorado. He previously served at Fort Polk, Louisiana for six years which he was assigned the following areas for service.

2013 - 2014 Guantanamo Bay, Cuba

June 2015 - Graduated from Ranger School

2015 - 2016 Afghanistan

2017 - 2018 Iraq

SSG Garcia is the son of Cirildo Garcia III from Palito Blanco Community in Alice. His grandfather, Cirildo Garcia Jr, served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam War. SSG Garcia has been selected as a Warrant Officer Pilot and will be transitioning to the Officer Cohort in January 2021 where he will be attending the Warrant Officer Candidate school and Flight school. SSG Garcia is hoping to be assigned as a Black Hawk Pilot. After his completion with the military, the plan and dream is to continue to fly helicopters for hospitals or the law enforcement.