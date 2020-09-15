Tuesday

Sep 15, 2020 at 3:01 PM


Aug. 31:


• Scott, Karen M., 51, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750


• Lopez, Sandra A., 42, Parole violation–possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams


• Leonides, Alejandro, 23, driving while intoxicated; ICE Detainer


• Zambrano, Casey R., 33, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; parole violation-possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; parole violation-assault causing bodily injury


• Leija, Delia L., 34, probation violation


• Staley, Adam H., 17, Assault Class C-family violence


• Duke, Donald H., 34, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams


• Ellington, Katherine, 34, parole violation


• Harper, Montrell D., 35, INSF Bond–assault causing bodily injury


• Jackson, Edwin L., 47, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750; fraud/destroy/remove/conceal price tag; assault family/household member-impede


• Okwuosa, Emmanuel, 51, assault causing bodily injury


• Pacheo, Berenice, 22, assault causing bodily injury


Sept. 1:


• Perez, Jonathan J., 21, assault causing bodily injury; unlawful restraint


• Whitehead, Pamela, 65, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram


• Butler, Wayne D., 71, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram


• Veals, David L., 32, probation violation-possession


• Scott, Aylssa L., 27, Assault causing bodily injury


• Hightower, Derrick, 54, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions


• Merriweather, John, 28, assault causing bodily injury


• Grimes, Billy J., 43, probation violation–driving while intoxicated


• Ross, Carlos N., 48, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; engaging in organized criminal activity; failure to ID/fugitive intent


• Gainus, Rhonda F., 52, engaging in organized criminal activity


• Mott, Marvin A., 51, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent


Sept. 2:


• Torres, Jose E., 18, reckless driving


• Pitre, Tommie L., 37, public intoxication


• Saddler, Timothy D., 22, probation violation-robbery


• Hamilton, Garrett 26, aggravated robbery


• Moore, Tesmond L., 26, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 grams but less than 400 grams


• Green Kanesha S., 35, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750; resisting arrest, search or transport


• Raindle, Ronnie B., 29, interfering with public duties


• Miracle, Metheous, 20, public intoxication


• Ross, Daniel M., 44, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram


Sept. 3:


• Butler, Charlissa, 29, burglary of habitation; public intoxication


• Donaldson, Artavius, 42, assault on a family/household member-impede, two counts; running red light; failure to maintain financial responsibility


• Downing, Tydon R., 23, parole violation–indecency with a child


• McNally, Lacey K., 31, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a dangerous drug, two counts


• Williams, Brandon, 33, theft of property less than $2,500 with two previous convictions, three counts; failure to ID with fugitive intent, two counts; forgery of a financial instrument, two counts


• Clark, Justin D., 18, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1A greater than 20 grams but less than 80 grams; unlicensed carrying of a weapon; possession of marijuana greater than 2 ounces but less than 4 ounces


• Martinez, Timothy, 18, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces


Sept.4:


• Thomas, Calvin D., 56, public intoxication


• Sutton, Stacey E., 35, driving while intoxicated


• Alvarez, Ronaldo, 20, driving while intoxicated


• Garcia, Raul G., 20, public Intoxication


• Edmerson, Quinton, 22, driving while intoxicated, second offense


• Quintero, Henry, 49, failure to comply with sex offender registration


• Darouse, Jason, 46, commitment order-possession of a controlled substance


• Flores, Severo P., 46, commitment order-possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 ounce


• Morales, Ralphael, 28, commitment order-possession of a controlled substance; commitment order-assault/family violence/impeding breath


• Gonzales, Johnny S., 27, probation violation-burglary of a habitation, two counts


• Mott, Marvin A., 51, harassment


• Kirven, Adrian D., 31, criminal mischief greater than $100 but less than $750


Sept. 5:


• Lopez, Crystal, 41, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams


• Strunc, Robert M., 33, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; parole violation


• Tell, Polaris, 34, Evading arrest/detention with a vehicle; theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750


• Castelli, Amber M., 36, driving while intoxicated


• Castelli, John, 34, public Intoxication


• McHaffey, Weston, 36, driving while intoxicated; unlicensed carrying weapon; possession of a dangerous drug


• Waggoner, Louis B., 49, assault causing bodily injury


• Monroe, Trayleondr, 20, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces


• McWatters, John, 42, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750


• Maldonado, Carlos, 20, driving while intoxicated


• Blaschke, Charles, 36, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams


Sept. 6:


• Williams, Dion R., 36, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams


• Humphrey, Brandon, 31, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram


• Parrott, Jessica A., 33, driving while intoxicated with previous conviction


• Anuszek, Tammy A., 52, false drivers license/ID; theft or property greater than $100 but less than $750


• Lugo, Manuel A., 42, driving while intoxicated


• Herrera, Margarita 34, assault causing bodily injury


• Vasquez, Maricela, 28, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces


• Kidd, Margie N., 70, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram


• Wafford, Jhaquan, 20, aggravated assault of date/family/household member


• Mendoza, Jose A., 35, driving while intoxicated; ICE detainer


• Roeseler, Kevin S., 61, public intoxication


• McGregor, Dominique, 21, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces


– Compiled by Don Hullett