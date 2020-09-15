Aug. 31:

• Scott, Karen M., 51, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

• Lopez, Sandra A., 42, Parole violation–possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

• Leonides, Alejandro, 23, driving while intoxicated; ICE Detainer

• Zambrano, Casey R., 33, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; parole violation-possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; parole violation-assault causing bodily injury

• Leija, Delia L., 34, probation violation

• Staley, Adam H., 17, Assault Class C-family violence

• Duke, Donald H., 34, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams

• Ellington, Katherine, 34, parole violation

• Harper, Montrell D., 35, INSF Bond–assault causing bodily injury

• Jackson, Edwin L., 47, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750; fraud/destroy/remove/conceal price tag; assault family/household member-impede

• Okwuosa, Emmanuel, 51, assault causing bodily injury

• Pacheo, Berenice, 22, assault causing bodily injury

Sept. 1:

• Perez, Jonathan J., 21, assault causing bodily injury; unlawful restraint

• Whitehead, Pamela, 65, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Butler, Wayne D., 71, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Veals, David L., 32, probation violation-possession

• Scott, Aylssa L., 27, Assault causing bodily injury

• Hightower, Derrick, 54, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions

• Merriweather, John, 28, assault causing bodily injury

• Grimes, Billy J., 43, probation violation–driving while intoxicated

• Ross, Carlos N., 48, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; engaging in organized criminal activity; failure to ID/fugitive intent

• Gainus, Rhonda F., 52, engaging in organized criminal activity

• Mott, Marvin A., 51, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent

Sept. 2:

• Torres, Jose E., 18, reckless driving

• Pitre, Tommie L., 37, public intoxication

• Saddler, Timothy D., 22, probation violation-robbery

• Hamilton, Garrett 26, aggravated robbery

• Moore, Tesmond L., 26, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 grams but less than 400 grams

• Green Kanesha S., 35, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750; resisting arrest, search or transport

• Raindle, Ronnie B., 29, interfering with public duties

• Miracle, Metheous, 20, public intoxication

• Ross, Daniel M., 44, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram

Sept. 3:

• Butler, Charlissa, 29, burglary of habitation; public intoxication

• Donaldson, Artavius, 42, assault on a family/household member-impede, two counts; running red light; failure to maintain financial responsibility

• Downing, Tydon R., 23, parole violation–indecency with a child

• McNally, Lacey K., 31, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a dangerous drug, two counts

• Williams, Brandon, 33, theft of property less than $2,500 with two previous convictions, three counts; failure to ID with fugitive intent, two counts; forgery of a financial instrument, two counts

• Clark, Justin D., 18, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1A greater than 20 grams but less than 80 grams; unlicensed carrying of a weapon; possession of marijuana greater than 2 ounces but less than 4 ounces

• Martinez, Timothy, 18, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Sept.4:

• Thomas, Calvin D., 56, public intoxication

• Sutton, Stacey E., 35, driving while intoxicated

• Alvarez, Ronaldo, 20, driving while intoxicated

• Garcia, Raul G., 20, public Intoxication

• Edmerson, Quinton, 22, driving while intoxicated, second offense

• Quintero, Henry, 49, failure to comply with sex offender registration

• Darouse, Jason, 46, commitment order-possession of a controlled substance

• Flores, Severo P., 46, commitment order-possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 ounce

• Morales, Ralphael, 28, commitment order-possession of a controlled substance; commitment order-assault/family violence/impeding breath

• Gonzales, Johnny S., 27, probation violation-burglary of a habitation, two counts

• Mott, Marvin A., 51, harassment

• Kirven, Adrian D., 31, criminal mischief greater than $100 but less than $750

Sept. 5:

• Lopez, Crystal, 41, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams

• Strunc, Robert M., 33, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; parole violation

• Tell, Polaris, 34, Evading arrest/detention with a vehicle; theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

• Castelli, Amber M., 36, driving while intoxicated

• Castelli, John, 34, public Intoxication

• McHaffey, Weston, 36, driving while intoxicated; unlicensed carrying weapon; possession of a dangerous drug

• Waggoner, Louis B., 49, assault causing bodily injury

• Monroe, Trayleondr, 20, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

• McWatters, John, 42, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

• Maldonado, Carlos, 20, driving while intoxicated

• Blaschke, Charles, 36, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams

Sept. 6:

• Williams, Dion R., 36, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

• Humphrey, Brandon, 31, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Parrott, Jessica A., 33, driving while intoxicated with previous conviction

• Anuszek, Tammy A., 52, false drivers license/ID; theft or property greater than $100 but less than $750

• Lugo, Manuel A., 42, driving while intoxicated

• Herrera, Margarita 34, assault causing bodily injury

• Vasquez, Maricela, 28, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

• Kidd, Margie N., 70, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Wafford, Jhaquan, 20, aggravated assault of date/family/household member

• Mendoza, Jose A., 35, driving while intoxicated; ICE detainer

• Roeseler, Kevin S., 61, public intoxication

• McGregor, Dominique, 21, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

