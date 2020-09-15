Hays County health officials on Tuesday said nine more people in the area have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of detected cases in the county to 5,665.

All of the new cases reported by officials on Tuesday were related to residents from San Marcos, according to the county.

Of the reported cases, 1,845 are considered active, officials said Tuesday. Officials added that 94 more people in the county are now considered to have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The total number of estimated recoveries in the county was at 3,768 as of Tuesday.

County officials did not report any new deaths stemming from coronavirus-related complications, and the COVID-19 death toll for the area remained at 52 on Tuesday.

Out of the 164 total hospitalizations, 11 people were still in the hospital Tuesday.

County health officials have reported 25,830 negative coronavirus test results as of Tuesday, and officials said they are not currently waiting on the results of any tests.

The breakdown of all 5,665 reported cases, which includes recoveries and active cases, by city is:

Austin (some Hays County addresses are listed in Austin): 58

Bear Creek: 1

Buda: 759

Driftwood: 37

Dripping Springs: 93

Kyle: 1,709

Manchaca: 9

Maxwell: 9

Mountain City: 10

Niederwald: 30

San Marcos: 2,839

Uhland: 19

Wimberley: 91

Woodcreek: 1

