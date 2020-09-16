Mirror report

The annual community-police partnership known as National Night Out (NNO) will be held in the city of Midlothian and across the country this year on Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Residents and businesses throughout Midlothian are invited to decorate yards and storefronts, string blue lights and turn on porch lights, keeping with the theme "Putting Unity in the Community."

According to Officer Curtis Hughes, Midlothian’s Community Services and Crime Prevention Officer, Midlothian ranked second in the state of Texas for NNO 2019. He hopes this year the city will have an even better National Night Out.

"Neighborhoods can organize socially-distanced block parties and parades or individuals can hold front yard cookouts," Hughes said. "The point is to generate goodwill in our community with our police force and each other."

Officer Hughes encourages groups to register their events in order to receive an information packet and to be listed on the event site. Also, members of the Midlothian Police Department will make appearances at every celebration.

To register your neighborhood to participate, visit the City of Midlothian’s website and complete the registration form by Oct. 1. The form is located online at https://www.midlothian.tx.us/FormCenter/Police-12/National-Night-Out-Registration-Form-202-69.

For questions, contact Officer Hughes at curtis.hughes@midlothian.tx.us.