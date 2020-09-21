By Bill Spinks

A new facility in the Midlothian Business Park is expected to begin providing hundreds of quality jobs for Ellis County workers by the time it expects to open in 2022.

The Midlothian City Council created a new reinvestment zone and approved a property tax abatement for the Earth Root Holdings LLC project during a recent City Council meeting. The Ellis County Commissioners’ Court was expected to follow suit with its own tax abatement agreement during Tuesday’s meeting.

Work on the facility began in June and is expected to be complete in mid-2022. The facility will be about 1 million square feet in size at an investment of about $56 million. The Midlothian City Council gave its blessing to the Midlothian Economic Development Corp.’s sale of land to the company in late March.

Kyle Kinateder, president and CEO of the MEDC, said the Earth Root Holdings project has been in the works for several months and will be the first tenant in Midlothian Business Park. Midlothian’s portion of the abatement covers 70 acres that lie in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction.

"It truly is a partnership," Kinateder said of the abatement. "It has some benefits that go to the company, but there are immediate direct benefits that come to the county and benefit all county residents."

The abatement agreement requires Earth Root Holdings to construct a 600,000-square-foot facility at a minimum, with an additional 300,000 square feet to be added later. Over a 10-year period, the agreement requires that the company employ a minimum of 210 workers and that their average wages exceed the county average. In return, the county and city would give a 55% abatement of the new added value on the company’s real and personal property tax bill, including machinery and equipment but excluding inventory.

Eric Chen, president of the manufacturing division of Sunrider International, of which Earth Root Holdings is a part, said his company has been in business since 1982, when it was founded in Provo, Utah, by his parents. In 1986, the company moved to California, where it has been headquartered since.

Chen said his company does business in more than 50 countries and manufactures more than 400 health, wellness and beauty products, all produced at the company’s facility in Torrance, California. Chen said his company wants to build a similar facility in Midlothian.

Among Sunrider’s products are nutritional supplements, herbal beverages, weight management products, vitamins, and personal household care products.

Chen said his company’s manufacturing is done in the U.S. in order to ensure quality and oversight of its products.

"Everything we do is in our Los Angeles facility," Chen said. "We have three other facilities in Asia, (but) they only supply products for those markets. We make all of our base material here … and they will package it over there. It’s kind of the reverse of what you see."

When it opens, the Midlothian facility will employ a wide variety of workers, Chen said, including those in research and development, machine operators, line workers, quality control, financial and information technology.