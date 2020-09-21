By Bill Spinks

With a large number of students still learning at home and not being physically connected to their peers and teachers, the Midlothian Independent School District is working to ensure the social and emotional well-being of its students in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, every teacher in grades K-12 received training on social and emotional learning and trauma-informed care, in an effort to be proactive.

Becky Wiginton, MISD’s director of college/career readiness and guidance, said social and emotional learning, or SEL, is a foundation of skills that students will be taking into the workforce. Wiginton said MISD counselors worked hard to build strategies and trained teachers to help them understand, at a classroom level, how they can implement and use SEL in their everyday lessons.

"We wanted to equip or teachers with some skills and knowledge in social and emotional learning," Wiginton said. "We defined it for our teachers and went over the five competencies we’re looking for in our students — self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, responsible decision-making and relationship skills. We translated that into what that looks like in the classroom."

Wiginton said these five skills can be taught in many ways, no matter the content of the lesson.

In the area of trauma-informed care, Wiginton said children may have adverse childhood experiences, and understanding this is important for teachers. Teachers were trained on how to see signs of trauma in a child’s behavior patterns, and that falls in line with relationship building.

"When you hear the word trauma, you may think of a big event, but really students can be traumatized in many ways by things you might consider or might not think about," Wiginton said. "Students might experience a divorce that is traumatic, as one example."

Shanna Malone, MISD’s elementary social-emotional support specialist, said special efforts have been made to build relationships not only between students and teachers, but also between students themselves.

"I watched our teachers connect with their students and start to build that classroom community while the students were still in that virtual environment," Malone said. "That community had already been started, so it was cool to watch the students come into class already having a relationship with their teacher and each other. That’s been a huge plus and it’s made a huge difference at the beginning of the school year."

Peer relationships are also a big part of SEL, Malone said. Whether in a virtual or face-to-face environment, teachers hold "daily circles" with students each morning at the start of class to build community, and use check-in and check-out systems for students to set goals, both academic and social.

"The brain development of our students requires relationships, especially when it comes to the social piece of learning," Malone said. "They’re going to shovel learning social skills if they’re not in a group with their peers or if they’re not face-to-face with their teacher."

Malone said teachers are also holding greeting and connection sessions with students, and also teaching students how to handle conflict when it arises.

Wiginton said Malone works continually as a "coach" with elementary teachers, and the district also has two additional student support counselors that help with SEL implementation on secondary campuses.

"It’s all about establishing trust and relationships so that our teachers are ensuring that they are not only getting to know the student, they’re also building a relationship with the student, because we know that’s a foundation of learning," Wiginton said. "One thing that is top of mind is making sure that our virtual students feel connected and included. The last thing we want is for our virtual learners to feel like they’re not a part of that school community. Our teachers have put in an extra effort to be sure that they’re including them on any social time that’s available."

With COVID-19 causing changes to how students learn, re-establishing connections to students and acknowledging their experiences were top priorities for teachers when face-to-face students returned to campuses.

"COVID has absolutely brought some complexity to how we handle students and build relationships, community and culture in our classrooms," Wiginton said. "We have virtual learners and face-to-face, and that adds a new element to the classroom environment that we’ve not dealt with before. Then you add in a global pandemic and the stress that has come out from that. Our students left in March and we haven’t had them back in the buildings until just recently."