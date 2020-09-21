By Bill Spinks

wspinks@waxahachietx.com

The Midlothian Community Development Corp. will receive updates and consider participation in a number of projects during Thursday evening’s regular monthly meeting.

The MCDC board will consider reallocating excess funding from the LED sign project at the new Fire Station No. 1 to be used for Park Department beautification projects to LED signs located in Heritage Park, Midlothian Parkway and FM 1387 and Fire Station No. 1; and monument signs located on 9th and 14th streets.

The board will review and discuss the MCDC promotional logo on the recently unveiled historic downtown mural and take action as necessary. The board will also consider a grant request from the Midlothian Historic Gymnasium Project, for which a public hearing was held on Aug. 25; and will also consider participation in funding a National Fitness Campaign Court at the Midlothian Sports Park.

The board is also scheduled to receive an update on a listing agreement for 6.47 acres owned by MCDC adjacent to Marriott Courtyard Hotel and take action as necessary.

Also on the agenda are updates on the Veterans Memorial Project and on construction progress of Phase II of Midlothian Community Park.

In addition, the board will consider an administrative services contract with the city of Midlothian, consider and act on invoices and receive the MCDC financial report.

Thursday’s meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Midlothian City Hall, 104 W. Ave. E.