By Bill Spinks

wspinks@waxahachietx.com

The narrow, sometimes-curvy extent of present-day Farm-to-Market 1387 is slated to become a major four-lane thoroughfare providing another connection between Midlothian and the rest of Ellis County.

The Texas Department of Transportation recently held a virtual public meeting to discuss the project. TxDOT changed the meeting to a virtual format in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The purpose of the project is to improve 5.7 miles of FM 1387 from North Midlothian Parkway to FM 664, which includes two alternative alignments. The project is intended to reduce traffic congestion, improve connectivity and enhance safety.

The project is currently unfunded and will not be let until funding is identified, TxDOT said. Right-of-way acquisition would not begin until the fall of 2021 and the anticipated ready-to-let date won’t be until the fall of 2024, according to TxDOT’s timeline.

TxDOT will develop a schematic based on public feedback this fall, and a public hearing is anticipated to take place in the summer of 2021.

The design schematics and project information will be available for viewing at www.keepitmovingdallas.com and at www.txdot.gov . Comments will be accepted through Sept. 25 by email to project director Nelson Underwood at nelson.underwood@txdot.gov , by clicking the provided link on the website, or by leaving a voicemail at (817) 381-2473.

Improvements would involve the expansion of the current two-lane rural roadway to an urban interim four-lane roadway to provide additional capacity and improve safety.

The existing FM 1387 mostly consists of 12-foot lanes, no paved shoulders and a right-of-way that varies between 80 and 100 feet in width. A number of major roads intersect FM 1387, including Walnut Grove and Longbranch roads.

The proposed improvements along the main segment of improvement, between Midlothian Parkway and Longbrach Road, will generally follow the existing corridor. Those improvements will include one 12-foot-wide travel lane and one 14-foot-wide outside shared-use lane in each direction, five-foot sidewalks in each direction, a variable-width raised median to accommodate an additional future lane in each direction, and turning lanes, where applicable, at side streets and intersections along the corridor. The right-of-way will vary from 125 to 140 feet in width.

From Longbranch Road to FM 664, a north and south alternative alignment are under consideration. The north alignment is 1.2 miles long and will generally follow the existing FM 1387, while the south alignment is 1.7 miles long and will be new terrain construction.

Each alignment will end at FM 664 and will feature the same improvements as the main section. Each alignment also would require the acquisition of right-of-way and would potentially displace 10 to 11 residences, with additional properties potentially affected close to the proposed right-of-way.