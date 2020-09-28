As of press time, our October calendar was up to date. It is subject to change due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Arts & Entertainment
Oct. 17
CASPFest 1-9 p.m. A celebration of art, music, poetry, and film. Event will also be live streamed. 5&J Gallery and Courtyard, 602 Avenue J, 928.4529
Benefits & Fundraisers
Oct.2
AIA 47th Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Hosted by American Academy of Architects. The Rawls Course, 3720 4th St., 790.1987
Earlene Caddell Memorial Charity Golf Tournament 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Proceeds will benefit Sharp Academy, Lil’ Precious Steps, and Until Every Child Reads. Meadowbrook Golf Course, 601 Municipal Drive, 747.4277
Eighth Annual Heroes for Horses 6:30-9:30 p.m. Funds will benefit Easy R Equine Rescue and Heroes for Horses. Fundraiser will feature speaker Matt Rush, and include live music from Kenny Maines, dinner, raffle and silent and live auctions. Eberley Brooks Events, 8602 County Road 7000, 777.0422
Oct. 9
The Art of Freedom 2020 6-9 p.m. Proceeds will benefit One Voice Home. TTU McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center, 2521 17th St., 492.2192
Oct. 10
Second Annual Blue Jean Brunch 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Hosted by Friends of Camp Mary White. Art Canyon, 16716 County Road 2040, 773.8452
Second Annual Domestic Violence Awareness Car Show 12-6 p.m. Hosted by Los Unicos. Buddy Holly Recreational Park, 2525 Cesar E. Chavez Drive, 782.1621
Oct. 17
18th Annual Custom Spur Show and Auction 5:30 p.m. Proceeds will benefit Women’s Protective Services. TTU McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center, 2521 17th St., 747.6491
Oct. 18
Third Annual West Texas Taste of the Field 5:30-8:30 p.m. Local chefs will prepare a five-course meal with wine pairing. Funds will benefit Milestones Development & Play Park. American Windmill Museum, 1701 Canyon Lake Drive, 747.8724
Oct. 21
2020 Mid-Campaign Report Luncheon 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1501 Mac Davis Lane, 775.2242
Oct. 24
The Children’s October Bash 2-7 p.m. Hosted by The Children’s Home. Maxey Community Center, 4020 30th St., 762.0481
Oct. 31
Lubbock Heart Walk 9 a.m. This year’s walk will be a digital experience. 512.338.2476, 2.heart.org
Music
Oct. 2
Sam Riggs 7 p.m. Cook’s Garage, 11002 Highway 87, 893.2491
Labor XII and Fluid Frequency 7 p.m. Prima Vista Lubbock, 402 N. I-27, 392.5729
Dale Watson and Reverend Horton Heat 7:30 p.m. The Cactus Theater, 1812 Buddy Holly Ave., 762.3233
The Band Monarch 8-10 p.m. Adventure Park, 5110 29th Drive, 793.7275
Oct. 2-3
Drew Moreland and The Neon Hustle 9 p.m. Courtyard at Cotton Court Hotel & Midnight Shift Bar, 1610 Broadway St., 210.220.3054
Oct. 3
Patio Nights 5-7 p.m. Featuring Junior Vasquez. English Newsom Cellars, 408 E. Woodrow Road, 863.2704
Estrategia Norteña, Estilo Exclusivo and DJ Ol’ School 7:30 p.m. Prima Vista Lubbock, 402 N. I-27, 392.5729
Parker McCollum 8:30 p.m. Cook’s Garage, 11002 Highway 87, 893.2491
Jesse Day & The Texas Knights 10 p.m. Texas Cafe and Bar – The Spoon, 3604 50th St., 792.8544
Oct. 4
Brunch in the Vineyard 10:30 a.m. Featuring Jenni Dale Lord. English Newsom Cellars, 408 E. Woodrow Road, 863.2704
First Sunday Jazz Brunch 11 a.m. La Diosa Cellars, 901 17th St., 744.3600
Oct. 8
Jenni Dale Lord 7-10 p.m. Courtyard at Cotton Court Hotel & Midnight Shift Bar, 1610 Broadway St., 210.220.3054
Oct. 10
Patio Nights 5-7 p.m. Featuring Kenny Maines. English Newsom Cellars, 408 E. Woodrow Road, 863.2704
Kristal Wright and John Hibbard 7 p.m. Ike’s Woodfire Grill, 4414 82nd St., 368.8036
Oct. 15
Jesse Day & The Texas Knights 7 p.m. Ike’s Woodfire Grill, 4414 82nd St., 368.8036
Oct. 16
Jack Cryver Band 9 p.m. Courtyard at Cotton Court Hotel & Midnight Shift Bar, 1610 Broadway St., 210.220.3054
Jesse Day & The Texas Knights 9 p.m. Buffalo Wild Wings, 8212 University Ave., 745.5525
Oct. 17
Jesse Day & The Texas Knights 12 p.m. Llano Estacado Winery, 3426 E. FM 1585, 745.2258
Foo Fighters Tribute Band 7 p.m. The Garden, 1801 Buddy Holly Ave., 407.3636
Aaron Watson 8 p.m. Cook’s Garage, 11002 Highway 87, 893.2491
TexWestus 10 p.m. The Blue Light Live, 1806 Buddy Holly Ave., 762.1185
Oct. 22
Jenni Dale Lord 7-10 p.m. Courtyard at Cotton Court Hotel & Midnight Shift Bar, 1610 Broadway St., 210.220.3054
Oct. 23
Jesse Day & The Texas Knights 7-10 p.m. Back 40 Grill, 5214 98th St., 853.8715
Oct. 29
Above the Empire 6:30 p.m. Triple J Chophouse-Brewery, 1807 Buddy Holly Ave., 771.6555
Oct. 30
Jesse Day & The Texas Knights 7:30-11 p.m. The Funky Door Bistro & Wine Room, 6801 Milwaukee Ave., 687.0505
Special Events
Fridays and Saturdays in October
Haunted Woods 8 p.m. Ticket required. Adventure Park, 5110 29th Drive, 793.7275
The Trail of Screams Sundown-12 a.m. Ticket required. 1300 Niagara St., 746.7217
Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in October (beginning Oct. 9)
Nightmare on 19th Street 7:30 p.m. Ticket required. 602 E. 19th St.
Every Saturday in October
Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market 9 a.m. 19th Street and Buddy Holly Ave., 441.8564
Monday-Friday, 3-7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 12:30-7:30 p.m.
18th Annual Pumpkin Patch, hosted by First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 7702 Indiana Ave., 792.3553
Oct. 1
Just Between Friends 6-10 p.m. Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1501 Mac Davis Lane, 775.2242
Oct. 2-3
Just Between Friends 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1501 Mac Davis Lane, 775.2242
Oct. 3
Nightmare on 19th Street Grand Opening 7:30 p.m. Ticket required. 602 E. 19th St.
Oct. 3-4
Pumpkin Patch Opening Weekend 10 a.m. T&J Farms, 6408 FM 41
Oct. 4
Just Between Friends 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1501 Mac Davis Lane, 775.2242
Oct. 5
School Day Off 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Pre-registration required. Maxey Community Center, 4020 30th St., 767.3796
Oct. 6
South Plains Great 25 Banquet This year’s banquet will be a virtual event. spg25.org
Oct. 8
Hub City BBQ Cook-off 5-8 p.m. South Plains Fairgrounds, 1012 Avenue A., 747.1542
Oct. 10
Pumpkin Paint & Play 9-10 a.m. Ticket required. Play Street Museum, 10609 Slide Road, 319.7534
Dog Howl-o-ween 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Costume contest for dogs is hosted by Lubbock Parks and Recreation. Maxey Community Center, 4020 30th St., 767.3796
Oct. 10-11
Lubbock Gun Exposition 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1501 Mac Davis Lane, 775.2242
Oct. 12
School Day Off 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Pre-registration required. Maxey Community Center, 4020 30th St., 767.3796
Oct. 15
Business After Hours 5:30-7 p.m. Vexus, 4006 W. Loop 289, 761.7000
Oct. 16
Lubbock Peddler Show 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1501 Mac Davis Lane, 775.2242
Oct. 17
Lubbock Peddler Show 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1501 Mac Davis Lane, 775.2242
Harvest Moon Festival 3-7 p.m. English Newsom Cellars, 408 E. Woodrow Road, 863.2704
Oct. 18
Lubbock Peddler Show 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1501 Mac Davis Lane, 775.2242
Oct. 24
Spooky Halloween Wine Tour 4-11 p.m. Locations TBD, 543.7507
Haunted Cellars 8-10 p.m. English Newsom Cellars, 408 E. Woodrow Road, 863.2704
Oct. 30
Frightfully Fun Halloween Bash 5-6:30 p.m. Ticket required. Play Street Museum, 10609 Slide Road, 319.7534
First Annual Trunk or Treat 6-10 p.m. All Flowered Up Too, 4615 50th St., 993.0078
Oct. 31
Spooky Halloween Wine Tour 4-11 p.m. Locations TBD, 543.7507
Boonanza 6-8 p.m. Aldersgate Church, 10306 Indiana Ave., 745.0595
Haunted Cellars 8-10 p.m. English Newsom Cellars, 408 E. Woodrow Road, 863.2704