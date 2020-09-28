By Bill Spinks

wspinks@waxahachietx.com

The Midlothian Independent School District board of trustees approved the new ad valorem property tax rate and district budget for the new fiscal year during last week’s regular monthly meeting.

The new MISD tax rate was set at $1.3798 per $100 valuation, which is a reduction of 9.02 cents from last year’s rate. That amount is broken down into 88.98 cents for maintenance and operations, and 49 cents for interest and sinking. These rates go into effect on Thursday, at the outset of fiscal year 2020-2021.

Related to the district’s finances, the board also approved a bond refunding measure that will save MISD taxpayers approximately $34 million.

Josh McLaughlin, a financial advisor with BOK Financial Services, said the district’s sound fiscal management with bond dollars has saved district taxpayers about $74 million over the past 10 years.

All board members except trustee Gary Vineyard were present.

• MISD announced ribbon-cutting ceremonies for Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 29, for the MILE, LEAP Academy and Laura Jenkins Early Learning Academy.

• Groundbreaking for Phase II of Heritage High School has been set for Oct. 5 and will be webcast virtually on the MISD Facebook page.

• The district recognized a lengthy list of AP scholars and National Merit scholars.

• The consent agenda included budget amendments, the annual investment policy and report, the upcoming MISD RFP calendar and an amendment to an agreement with the Midlothian Historic Gymnasium project. The matter of requisitions over $50,000 was approved 5-0 with board vice president Carl Smith abstaining. Gifts and donations to the district were approved after trustee Andrea Walton inquired which budget these gift funds were dedicated to. A motion to accept an update from the Texas Association of School Boards was approved separately as well after Walton had a question about reporting procedures for abuse.

•MISD demographer Brent Alexander reported on the district’s demographics for the second quarter of 2020 and said a strong housing market despite COVID-19 will mean continued growth for the district moving forward.

• A schematic design was approved for the district’s proposed eighth elementary school in the Hawkins Run area. Representatives of VLK Architects said the design was a collaborative process with input from multiple stakeholders, including administrators, teachers and parents. The new elementary will be a one-story structure with three classroom wings centered around a triangular central structure that will be the school library. A fourth wing will contain the school cafeteria and gymnasium. Construction will begin in the spring of 2021 with opening in August 2022.

• The district approved Lisa Kraas as primary counsel and Eichelbaum Wardell as a secondary firm for school legal representation at the recommendation of superintendent Dr. Lane Ledbetter. The Walsh Gallegos firm, which has provided legal services to MISD in the past, will remain available to the district to transition through ongoing grievances, Ledbetter said.

• The board approved a sale of district-owned land adjacent to Heritage High School on FM 1387 following a closed session. A 6-acre lot was sold for $985,000, but a bid for a separate 1.52-acre property sale was rejected. Walton abstained on each vote.

• Trustees plowed through a number of informational items, including an update on the teacher incentive allotment program; a strategic plan and long–range planning process; district and campus improvement plans for 2020-2021; a presentation from the Midlothian Education Foundation; and results from a survey of outside contractors including first responders, school resource officers, part-time staff and food service workers.

• Several agenda items were continued to the next monthly meeting in October.