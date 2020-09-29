By Bill Spinks

wspinks@waxahachietx.com

A Waxahachie Gun Show attendee accidentally shot himself in the leg during the firearms sales event at the Waxahachie Civic Center on Saturday afternoon, causing the show to close for the day.

According to a report from the Waxahachie Police Department, Jacob D. Ausburn, 19, was walking the aisles at the show when a gun accidentally discharged in his pocket, sending a round through his thigh. The type of firearm and caliber were not identified. Officers Noelle Blain, Danny Knight and Joshua Moxley responded to 2000 Civic Center Drive immediately. Officers took an offense report at the scene, the report states.

Ambulance provider AMR also responded, but it was not reported whether Ausburn was taken to the hospital or what his condition was.

Ausburn was at the gun show with his father and apparently did not check his gun at the door as gun show rules require, according to one eyewitness. Premier Gun Shows’ rules on its website specifically state that no loaded firearms are permitted (other than law enforcement officer duty weapons).

The gun show was shut down for the remainder of the day on Saturday, but reopened on Sunday as previously scheduled. Tickets purchased on Saturday, after the show was closed down, were honored on Sunday, according to a social media announcement Saturday night by Waxahachie Civic Center.

Premier Gun Shows LLC, which schedules events throughout Texas on a rotating basis, holds a show regularly at the Waxahachie Civic Center, the most recent of which was in early March. More than 300 tables typically display guns, knives, ammunition and shooting supplies available to buy, sell or trade during one of these shows.