Tanglewood Barnacles Sports Bar in Pottsboro got a "C" rating on its most recent inspection by the Grayson County Health Department.

The Grayson County Health Department rates restaurants and other establishments that serve food based on their adherence to codes set by the Texas Department of Health. Restaurants are given an "A," "B," "C" or "F" score.

An "A" means sanitarians reported no or only a few minor violations. Those with a "B" were found to have several minor violations, but nothing major. Restaurants with a "C" might have a major violation or repeat offenses, but in the inspectors’ opinions, nothing bad enough to warrant an "F."

An "A" means sanitarians reported 10 or fewer demerits. Those with a "B" received 11-20 demerits. Restaurants with a "C" had 21-30 demerits and restaurants with "F" ratings received more than 30 demerits.

A report issued by the Grayson County Health Department said Barnacles lost points for having food that was not being kept at the proper temperature and for having food that was being used passed its "best by" date.

"The pizza prep cooler has standing water in the bottom and putrefied food debris, slime and an odor present," the report stated. It also said that the water in the dishwasher smelled of sewage and that the kitchen needed a good scrub.

Two eateries in the area made "B" grades on their latest inspections and they are:

Jalapeno Tree Denison, 3520 W. FM 120, in Denison;

Romano’s Pizza, 221 E. Marshall, in Van Alstyne;

The following eateries made an "A" on their most recent inspection:

Tanglewood Resort-Commodor Dining Rm, 290 Tanglewood Circle, in Pottsboro;

Collinsville Elementary School, 500 Reeves Street, in Collinsville;

Collinsville High School, 202 N. Broadway, in Collinsville;

Elevated Grounds,103 N Ray Roberts Pkwy., in Tioga;

The Library Grill, 5147 N Travis, in Sherman;

Tioga Elementary and Middle School,405 North Florence, in Tioga;

Tioga High School, 855 McKnight, in Tioga;

Your Neighbor's House, 201 S. Union Street, in Whitesboro;

Cherry Asian Market, 223 Sunset Blvd., in Sherman;

CiCi’s Pizza, 1900 N. Grand Ave.106, in Sherman;

Grayson College Cafeteria, 6101 Grayson Dr. in Denison;

Kwick Way, 525 S. Walnut, in Sherman;

Lucky Stop, 4916 Texoma Pkwy., in Denison;

Up Town Kids Childcare, 498 Spence Rd., in Van Alstyne;

Hayes Primary School a 117 4th Street Whitesboro

Whitesboro High School, 1 Bearcat Drive, in Whitesboro;

Whitesboro Intermediate School, 211 N. College St., in Whitesboro;

Chicken Express,3606 W. FM 120, in Denison;

Red Lobster, 3600 US Hwy. 75 N. in Sherman;

Sherman ISD Mobile, 2701 Loy Lake Rd., in Sherman;

Texas Hand Pie Co., 211 N. Shaw, in Tom Bean;

Cooley Bay Winery, 292 Cartwright Rd., in Van Alstyne;

Dollar General, 604 LB Kirby Ave., in Howe;

Dollar General, 901 West Texana, in Van Alstyne;

Dunlap’s 10K BBQ and Fish @Food Truck Park, 901 S. Maurice Ave., in Denison;

Fitzel Winery Mobile, 125 Heritage Rd., in Gordonville;

Fitzel Winery Tasting Room,125 Heritage Rd. in Gordonville;

Hana’s Café and Market,105 S. Denny, in Howe;

Just Like Home,6313 Old Sherman Rd., in Whitesboro;

Lovejoys On Main Street, 138 E. Main St., in Whitesboro;

Rivera's Salva Tex-Mex, 349 Henry Hynds Expy., in Van Alstyne;

Chuck E. Cheese, 3808 US Hwy. 75, in Sherman;

Quik Trip, 6120 Hwy. 75 North, in Sherman;

THF Park Concession, 3801 S. US Hwy. 75, in Denison;

THF Park Mobile, 3801 S. US Hwy. 75, in Denison;

Catipillar-Ave C/Southern Markets, 3501 S. FM Hwy. 1417 in Denison;

Devolli’s Italian Restaurant, 220 W Main Street, in Denison;

Domino’s Pizza Denison, 3415 W FM 120, in Denison;

Haddock’s Burger Barn, 4906 F.M. Hwy 1417, in Denison;

Perrin Learning Center, 81 Vanderburg Dr., in Denison;

Starbucks Coffee, 5131 S. US Hwy. 75, in Denison;

Jump N Land, 4800 Texoma Pkwy Suite 911, in Sherman;

McDonalds, 871 Hwy 377 N., in Whitesboro;

Pizza Hut, 1000 E Hwy 82, in Whitesboro;

Pop Pop Popcorn,113 N. Travis, in Sherman;

Skatelands of America, 2629 S Woodlawn, in Denison;

Sonic Drive-In, 1003 N Hwy. 377, in Whitesboro;

Whistle Stop Car Spa, 3605 Texoma Pkwy., in Sherman;

Jack in the Box, 1120 S Austin Ave. in Denison;

Kathleen’s Kitchen, 1913 N Travis St., in Sherman;

Mom’s Café, 317 Hwy 120-W., in Pottsboro;

Smoke House BBQ, 306 E. FM 120, in Pottsboro;

Catfish Haven Restaurant, 24059 US Hwy. 377, in Whitesboro;

Pelican’s Landing Restaurant, 500 Harbour View Road, in Gordonville;

Whataburger, 1001 Hwy. 82 E., in Whitesboro;

Grandpappy Point Gas Dock, 132 Grandpappy Dr., in Denison;

K Bar K Meats, 813 Well Rd., in Denison;

Menchies Frozen Yogurt, 4001 N. Hwy. 75, Sherman;

Sunshine Food Store No, 1201 W Crawford Street, in Denison;

Sunshine Food Store, 521 N. Austin, in Denison;

Wal-Mart, 401 E. Hwy. 82, in Sherman;

Wal-Mart Super Center, 401 N Hwy. 75 Denison;

Cardinal Quick Stop, 100 E. 120, in Pottsboro;

Dollar Tree, 719 E. Taylor, in Sherman;

Express Food Mart, 17207 State Hwy. 56 W., in Southmayd;

Feast on This, 1403 W. Houston, in Sherman;

Grab N Go, 101 Hwy. 120 W., in Pottsboro;

Taco Casa, 1821 Texoma Parkway, in Sherman;

Teriyaki Jar, 114 S Wood St., in Sherman.