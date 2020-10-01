Brownwood ISD has been working to ensure a great and safe classroom experience for students district-wide during the COVID-19 pandemic. With hopes of creating a positive experience for students, Sliger's Market has decided to bring the pumpkin patch to campuses.

With classes unable to travel and visit the Pumpkin Patch at Sliger's Market, Cullen Sliger, owner of Sliger's Market, has worked closely with Kristi Owen, Woodland Heights Assistant Principal, in setting up a Pumpkin Patch at all of the BISD elementary campuses.

Woodland Heights Elementary has the opportunity to create a memorable fall experience for its students this week. Students will take pictures in the pumpkin patch, and on Friday, the Pre-K and Kindergarten students will pick their own small personal pumpkin for their classrooms and then take them home to enjoy.

Due to the many plans canceled or rearranged, teachers and campus leaders felt their students needed a fun experience this fall. The pumpkin patch will make its way across the district and bring a light to the elementary campuses and young students.