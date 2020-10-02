By Bill Spinks

wspinks@waxahachietx.com

Just two days before the change in fiscal years, the Ellis County Commissioners’ Court on Tuesday went back and made fixes to the county’s 2020-2021 budget, reflecting a lower ad valorem property tax rate.

Both the updated budget and new lower rate were officially approved during the special meeting, with County Judge Todd Little and the four commissioners unanimously passing each in a roll-call vote. The new rate is a decrease from last year’s rate of 36.0533 cents.

The county had originally approved a budget on Sept. 8, but that budget reflected a higher proposed tax rate of 35.3128 cents. Commissioners later agreed to adopt a lower "no new revenue" total tax rate of 35.0276 cents per $100 of taxable value, which meant about a $128,000 reduction in the budget. Because of that, the court on Sept. 21 annulled the action taken.

The new rate consists of a Maintenance and Operations rate of 30.0663 cents, an Interest and Sinking rate of 1.9531 cents and a Farm-to-Market rate of 3.0082 cents.

County first assistant auditor K.W. Winkles presented the proposed budget changes reflecting the decrease in revenue. Winkles said the main changes in expenditure will be reflected in contingency surplus, which will be reduced by that same $128,000 amount. The Farm-to-Market line item for each precinct will be reduced as well.

Winkles said even with the lowered rate, the county is projected to receive $4,388,510 in new taxable value, of which $3,508,761 will come from new construction.

Winkles also said that funding for two sheriff’s deputies was moved from a contingency category into the sheriff’s budget effective with the new budget, which went into effect on Thursday. At the request of Sheriff Chuck Edge, a corporal’s position that had been left off the new budget was added back on, with funding for it to come from other contingency funds.

Little later thanked commissioners for being conscientious toward taxpayers this year. "There is some uncertainty out here, and we don’t know what’s going to happen in the coming years," Little said. "Hopefully things will get back to normal and we’ll just rock and roll like we always did."

• The court approved a line-item budget amendment transferring about $70,500 to expenses for gravel for Road and Bridge Precinct No. 1.

• A one year lease with Leasing Impressions Commercial LLC for a property at 330 N. 8th St., Suite 106-108, in Midlothian was approved at a rate of $3,600 per month initially, with yearly increases up to four years total. County purchasing agent E.J. Harbin said this will remain the location for the existing Ellis County Tax Office while the county considers replacing it in the future.

• A grant fund in the amount of $86,424 was approved from the Center for Tech and Civic Life. This grant will support the work of Ellis County elections administrator Jana Onyon in planning and operating a safe 2020 election in Ellis County. Onyon said the funds will be used to purchase personal protective equipment and cleaning products for polling locations, and additional advertising about health protocols for this election. Onyon also said these funds will also be used in any runoff elections in December, if needed.