District Attorney Micheal Murray reported recent sentencings in 35th District Court:

Charles Kyle Nelson pleaded guilty to delivery of a controlled substance and engaging in organized criminal activity and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Nelson pleaded guilty to prohibited substances in a correctional facilty and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

David Stokes, on probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, was adjudicated and sentenced to six years in prision.

Darrin Michael Strasdin pleaded guilty to bail jumping and failure to appear and was sentenced to three years in prison. Stasdin pleaded guilty to fraudulent possession of identifying information and theft and was sentenced to 24 months in state jail.