By Bill Spinks

wspinks@waxahachietx.com

The two seats up for grabs this year on the Midlothian ISD board of trustees garnered plenty of attention — each for different reasons — during the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce’s candidate forum last week.

Incumbent Place 6 trustee Tami Tobey, who faced controversy this summer over pictures of her that surfaced, is running for a second three-year term. Two candidates, Will Marks and David Thomas, are running against her.

In Place 7, Taya Kyle appears to be back in the race against incumbent trustee Andrea Walton. Despite a social media post in August stating that she was withdrawing her campaign, Kyle remains on the Nov. 3 ballot and participated alongside Walton at last week’s forum.

The Chamber held a similar forum for city candidates this week; coverage will appear in next week’s Mirror. Ross Weaver, chairman of the Chamber’s legislative committee, once again moderated both events.

Going first was Thomas, a father of a two sons, one of which is an MISD graduate and the other of which is a ninth-grader at Midlothian High School. Thomas said as a former employee of MISD, he understands how the district operates.

"My primary desire is to serve the staff, superintendent and students of our district," Thomas said.

Tobey, the incumbent, went next. She said she and her husband Tim, a State Farm Insurance agent, have been Midlothian residents for 23 years. The Tobeys have four children, including twins who are MHS juniors. Tobey said serving on the Midlothian Community Development Corporation board was a learning experience that prepared her for her duties as a trustee.

"I’m just thankful for having the opportunity to serve you guys in this capacity for the last three years," Tobey said. "I hope that most of you have seen the difference I have made working with the administrators, teachers and students. I’m very grateful to work with an awesome district."

Marks, an MHS graduate and a Southwestern Assemblies of God University alumnus, is married with three children, the oldest of which attends Longbranch Elementary. Marks is a construction manager with John Houston Custom Homes in Midlothian and said the job carries a lot of responsibility because of the investment homebuyers are making.

"I think the primary purpose of running for school board is believing in the system," Marks said. "Believing in the school that I am a product of, knowing the benefits of going to school here."

Asked what the top challenges facing the district are, Tobey mentioned the COVID-19 pandemic and the aftereffects of it that will be felt for years to come. Marks said the district needs to improve on educating the student as a person in the areas of life skills, leadership skills and core values. Thomas said the district needs to be more proactive in diversity and inclusion to prepare students for a global economy.

Walton, who is seeking a second term on the board, thanked members of the community in her introduction for placing priority on students, and added that she is grateful for all the teachers, students, families and parents who are engaged.

"We have so many blessings in this town and within MISD," Walton said. "The last few years as a trustee have been incredible, to be able to unite and to discuss with people what’s important in my living room, on my front porch and all the places I have met people."

Kyle started off her introduction by stating she believes in serving God, country and kids above self. She said she believes it is imperative at the district keep its focus on academics, inclusion, and preparation for entering the real world. Social-emotional well-being and trauma-informed care are two of Kyle’s priorities in laying a foundation for learning, she said.

"If you know me, you know my character," Kyle said. "My faith and principles have gotten me through every challenge life brings."

Kyle said diversity and inclusion are among the top challenges facing the district, and said the hiring of a new MISD director of diversity, inclusion and equality was a good move. Walton said the challenges are defining results for all customers — students, teachers, parents and taxpayers — and raising achievement for all students in the current environment.

Kyle said her work in finances in the business world and her duties as head of the Chris Kyle Foundation gives her plenty of experience in financial stewardship. Walton said she discusses retirement planning for a living and has worked in the past on budgets much larger than MISD’s $92 million annual budget.

In closing, Kyle said she has gotten to know a large number of people in Midlothian through her foundation and said she wants to serve the community with a servant’s heart and continue to support the school and its administration. Walton said as a mom and business owner, she understands the challenges MISD faces in these times.