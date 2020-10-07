For Jashmin Patel, who moved to Austin in February, Joe Biden naming U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate resonated on a personal level.

“I felt like I was on top of the world, I was on cloud nine. I wanted to cry. I felt so many emotions. It’s just a really good thing. It’s just a really positive thing,” said Patel, 30, who was born in Indianapolis and whose parents immigrated to the U.S. from India.

Harris, who will square off against Mike Pence during the only vice presidential debate on Wednesday, has family from Jamaica as well as from India. As the first woman of color to run for the country’s second highest office, Harris also breaks major ground for Asian Americans in U.S. politics and has injected new vigor into the campaigns of some running for local and congressional offices.

But while some local political organizers on both sides of the aisle agree that Harris might help persuade people of South Asian descent to vote for Biden, researchers studying voter trends said a large number of Asian Americans in Texas have not yet made up their minds.

“The vote in Texas is very much up for grabs, not only in the Indian American community, but other Asian American communities as well,” said Karthick Ramakrishnan, a political scientist who has been publishing studies on Asian American voters since at least 2012.

Growing voting bloc

A Pew Research study published in May found that, based on U.S. census estimates, Asian Americans voters are the fastest growing segment of the U.S. electorate.

According to APIAVote, an organization that studies Asian American and Pacific Islander voters, Texas has about 1.6 million people who identify as part of that demographic. About 795,600 of them are estimated to be eligible voters.

Asian American and Pacific Islanders currently make up about 5.5% of Texas’ electorate, according to APIAVote, compared to about 4% in 2018 and 3.7% in 2016.

And South Asian Americans — people who trace their heritage to India, Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh, as well as Bhutan, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan — make up a significant portion of the overall Asian American population in the state.

Indian and Pakistani Americans alone account for about 34% of the total Asian American population in the state, according to APIAVote.

The three Texas counties with the highest Asian American and Pacific Islander populations are Harris County (324,260), Dallas County (161,705) and Fort Bend County (147,700), according to five-year U.S. census estimates from 2018. Travis County was sixth on the list with 79,135.

The Census Bureau is scheduled to release its 2019 five-year estimates in December.

!function(e,i,n,s){var t="InfogramEmbeds",d=e.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];if(window[t]&&window[t].initialized)window[t].process&&window[t].process();else if(!e.getElementById(n)){var o=e.createElement("script");o.async=1,o.id=n,o.src="https://e.infogram.com/js/dist/embed-loader-min.js",d.parentNode.insertBefore(o,d)}}(document,0,"infogram-async");

In partnership with several other organizations, Ramakrishnan conducts a survey designed to gather political opinions from Asian American voters each election year. According to a 2012 nationwide post-election survey that he helped lead, about 68% of the more than 6,600 Asian American participants said they voted for President Barack Obama over Mitt Romney.

Democrats also received strong support from Asian Americans during the 2016 election, and Ramakrishnan said roughly two-thirds of the Indian Americans who participated in a 2020 survey of Asian American voters said they are planning to vote for Biden in November. He and other researchers found a noticeable increase in support for Biden following the announcement of Harris as his running mate.

“Among both men and women, you do see an increase in support for Biden after the Harris nomination, because we were in the field before and after the announcement,” he said.

In addition, Ramakrishnan said racism experienced since the 9/11 terrorist attacks has pushed many in the South Asian community across the country to support the Democratic Party.

But Ramakrishnan noted that the Republican Party has also made up some ground with the South Asian community, particularly among Indian American men, since 2016.

He said Trump’s political courtship of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi — who, like the president, is known for his brash style and has been accused of pursuing anti-Muslim policies — was an example of Trump’s attempts to bolster his support among some Indian Americans.

In September 2019, Trump held a rally in Houston with Modi that drew tens of thousands of supporters — along with about 5,000 protesters.

Ramakrishnan said his research also has indicated that Asian American voters are less likely to vote on party loyalty alone.

“Most Asian American voters are naturalized citizens, so they did not grow up in a Democratic or Republican household, and their party identification has tended not to be as strong,” he said.

A 2016 pre-election survey that Ramakrishnan and his team conducted with about 2,200 Asian American voters showed that about 41% of participants identified as Democrat, 16% as Republican and 41% as independent.

But results of a survey that Ramakrishnan published in September, which had about 1,550 participants, showed gains in support for both parties and fewer people saying they had no affiliation. According to the survey, 44% identified as Democrat, 23% as Republican and 25% as independent.

Voters from both parties

Jayant Sheth, vice president of the Texas Asian Republican Assembly of Austin, said Biden’s pick of Harris has allowed their campaign to connect with multiple voting groups.

“I think it was a smart move on the part of Biden to pick Kamala Harris, because you get the Black and Asian American vote, as well as women. You take care of three major voting blocs,” he said.

Sheth said he does not consider himself a fan of President Donald Trump, adding that he did not support him in the 2016 Republican primaries.

But Sheth said he will be voting for a Republican president in November because of his stance on issues important to him like government regulation, immigration control and abortion rights.

Sheth, who is in his 70s, said he believes Harris is more left-leaning than Biden, which could help them win the support of younger South Asian voters. Locally, he said he has seen the South Asian community lean more Democratic regardless of age.

“At least the ones that I’ve come in contact with. I’m in Austin, you know?” Sheth said.

Parul Mehta, 41, and Rachna Mishra, 40, are part of an organization called South Asian Austin Moms. The two friends became U.S. citizens three years ago and said they are both looking forward to voting in their first presidential election in November.

Mehta was born in India, but her children were born in the U.S. She and her family have lived in Austin for seven years.

She said Harris is a good role model to her son and other American children with parents or family who are of South Asian descent.

“He was born here, so he can be president,” Mehta said of her son.

To Mishra, a 40-year-old Austinite who came to the U.S. from India 17 years ago, the November elections are especially important because of the pandemic.

“Being in the medical field, I don’t think we really did a great job,” said Mishra, a medical research doctor. “Not only did we fail at the leadership level, we also failed our most vulnerable populations.”

Asian American candidates

As South Asian American women, Mishra and Mehta said they are encouraged by Harris’ run for vice president, but added that they are also excited about some local candidates like Pooja Sethi, who is running in November against Austin City Council Member Alison Alter to represent District 10.

Sethi also expressed excitement at seeing Harris on the Democratic ticket.

“I have to say I am inspired by (Harris). As someone who is running for office herself, I know it’s not an easy task,” she said.

Sethi said she is also inspired by candidates like Sri Preston Kulkarni and Donna Imam, two South Asian American candidates running as Democrats in congressional elections.

Travis County Court 4 Judge Dimple Malhotra — who became the first Asian American woman to serve as a Travis County judge when she was appointed to fill a vacancy last year and, in July, won a runoff election to serve a full term — said running as an Indian American woman had its own unique barriers, like having a name that’s not easily recognizable to voters.

“It required a lot of outreach and really putting my face out there so that people could connect the dots,” Malhotra said.

At the same time, Malhotra said she was emboldened by the support she received from South Asian American voters and their readiness to be politically engaged — something she said Harris would find as well.

“Representation is critical regardless of political alliances; it inspires and motivates others,” Malhotra said.