Mirror report

Fourteen neighborhoods celebrated the Annual National Night Out (NNO) in Midlothian on Tuesday, Oct. 6. In keeping with the theme, "Putting Unity in the Community," families and friends gathered on driveways to promote goodwill with their neighbors and the local police.

Event organizer, Officer Curtis "Scott" Hughes, along with fellow officer Christopher Douglas made the rounds to the delight of young and old alike – Hughes in Midlothian’s Dodge Challenger CATT mobile and Douglas donned in his Captain America costume.

Winners of this year’s Children’s Poster Contest will be announced on Monday, Oct. 19.