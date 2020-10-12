ANNA - Anna voters take note: Ballots for the upcoming general election will be cast this at the Anna ISD board room, at 201 E. 7th St.

Previous elections have taken place at City Hall. However, COVID-19 social distancing requirements necessitated a different space for the upcoming Nov. 3 general election.

The school district board room, which is larger, allows for better social distancing.

In addition to the highly anticipated presidential contest between incumbent Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, this year’s election will include three Anna City Council races and two Anna ISD Board of Trustees contests.

Anna voters will also be able to cast votes for the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives as well as multiple state and county level races.

Early voting begins Oct. 13 and runs through Oct. 30. Polls will be open from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and from 1-6 p.m. Sundays. Election Day is Nov. 3, with polls open from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Sample ballots and additional election information can be found at collincountytx.gov/elections.