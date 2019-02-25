EDINBURG – Maria E. Gaitan, 90, went home to our Lord Friday, February 22, 2019, at her residence in Edinburg.

She was born and lived in Edinburg all of her life.

Mrs. Gaitan is preceded in death by four sons, Luis Gaitan, Cruz Gaitan, Felipe Gaitan, Joe Gaitan; her parents, Jose and Maria Moreno; and a son-in-law, David Reyna.

She is survived by three daughters, Carolina (Juan) Magana, May (David) Reyna, Maria (Frank) Moreno; three sons, Carmen (Maria) Gaitan, Lorenzo (Helen) Gaitan, Jose I. (Diana) Gaitan; 23 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, February 25, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.