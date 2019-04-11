Sharee Louise Chrane Bailey, 67 of Early, went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 3 in Austin.

She leaves behind a daughter, Summer Huggins of Austin; her mother, Ernett Chrane of Brownwood; nieces and nephews Taj Chrane, Tanner Harlow, Jamie Lindley Rogers, Scott Lindley and Toby Lindley; and many great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dannie Bailey; sister, Lanette Harlow; and father, R.V. Chrane.

Sharee was born in San Diego, California, and lived all over the country while her father made a career in the Navy. She settled in Brownwood and had her only daughter here. She and Dannie made their lives in Brownwood, May, Austin and Seattle over the years.

Sharee retired from the Texas State Preservation Board where she worked in the human resources department as part of the team who staffed the Texas State Capitol, Governor's Mansion and Texas State History Museum.

Sharee was an avid reader, loved the live music in Austin and Seattle, and her cats.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Wolf Valley Cemetery in May.