STEPHENVILLE - Evelyn Sue Sherrod, 88, of Stephenville, died Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Stephenville. Family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Sue was born on Jan. 21, 1931, in Shamrock, one of 13 children born to the late Bert Andrew and Bertha Inez Edwards Porter. She married Robert D. ‘Bob’ Sherrod on Feb. 6, 1959 in Stephenville. Bob preceded her in death on Nov. 21, 2013. Sue graduated from Santo High School as salutatorian of her high school class. She was a homecoming queen at Santo, and loved to play basketball. She worked as a telephone operator in Stephenville for several years, and spent many years in child care. She was a member of the Graham Street Church of Christ, and lived most of her life in Erath County.

Survivors include her sons, Bobby and wife Ann Sherrod of Grand Prairie, Wayne Sherrod of Stephenville, and Larry Sherrod of Stephenville; grandchildren, Richard and wife Vonda Sherrod, Kristal Danielle Sherrod and husband Jason Collins, Chelsea Marie Sherrod and James Vasquez; great grandchildren, Cale, Cameron, Payton, Zachary, Kaitlyn, Addison, Joseph, and Sofia; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, and husband, Bob; Sue was also preceded by a son, James T. Sherrod; and Sue was the last one of 13 brothers and sisters in the Porter family to survive.

