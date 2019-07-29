Martin Vasquez, 54, of Coleman passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at home surrounded by his loved ones.

Funeral services for Martin will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 31 at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Aparicio Puentes officiating. Burial will follow at Greenleaf Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 30 at Blaylock Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

Martin was born on July 23, 1965, to Andre and Gloria (Sanchez) Vasquez in Eagle Pass and raised in Mexico. He married his loving wife, Maria Jiminez, in 1993 in Mexico. Martin worked in the oil and gas industry for many years. He loved romantic music and boxing.

Martin is survived by his wife of 26 years, Maria Vasquez of Coleman; two sons, Jose Vasquez and wife Courtlyn of Brownwood, and Martin Vasquez of Mexico; two grandsons, Fabian Aguinaga and Isaac Resendez; father, Andre Vasquez of Mexico; two brothers, Abalardo Vasquez of Fort Worth, and Juan Vasquez of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and one sister, Sonja Vasquez of Fort Worth. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by mother, Gloria Sanchez Vasquez; and a son, Martin Aguinaga.

Memorials can be made to Hospice of the Big Country (4601 Hartford, Abilene, Texas 79605). Online condolences for the family are welcome at www.blaylockfuneralhome.com.