Judy Lippe, of Ballinger, left the struggles of this world for her heavenly home on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. She was 67.

Judy was born on April 29, 1952, in Ballinger, to Herbert Pete and Marie (Killingsworth) Cowlishaw.

Intelligent and strong-willed, she earned a bachelor’s degree and worked in the medical field, both in dialysis and clinical dietetics. Her career choices, as well as other aspects of her life, reflected a genuine desire to help others. Judy married Fred Lippe on December 19, 1971 in Ballinger, and her loving care focused on her husband and children. Her family was very important to her, and she took special joy in being a grandmother.

Her love for others extended outside her family. She helped and assisted people she met at church, at work, and to her caregivers during her recent illness.

Through years of trials, Judy remained firmly grounded in her faith in the Lord, the source of her courage and strength. She unselfishly prayed for others and was sincerely interested in her friends and church family. With a remarkable attitude and outlook, she continued to extend help to those in need.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Tommy Cowlishaw; sister, Betty Jo Moser; brother-in-law, Robert Moser; and brother-in-law, Clovis Smith.

Judy is survived by her husband, Fred; four sons, Ben Lippe and wife, Heather, and their children, Colton and Grant, of Mount Vernon, Indiana; Isaac Lippe and wife, Natalie, and their children, Beth and Caroline, of Waco; Hugh Lippe and wife, Heather, of New York City; Joe Lippe and wife, Maria, and their children, Jovan, Jonthan, and Kaitlin, of Denton. Also surviving are Judy’s siblings, Emma Smith of Ballinger; Martha Carter and husband, Charles, of Mineral Wells; Ruby Wearden and husband, Charles, of Ballinger; Jimmy Cowlishaw and wife, Betty, of Kerrville. Also surviving are sister-in-law, Sue Gillar of Austin; brother-in-law, Mike Lippe of Bastrop; and brother-in-law, Mark Lippe and wife, Nancy, of Muenster.

A memorial service to celebrate Judy’s life was held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13 at the First Christian Church in Ballinger, with Lynn Smith officiating.

Judy’s family is very grateful and thankful to the many people who have ministered to Judy throughout her illness. Thank you to the loving, professional caregivers at Encompass Home Health Care, Ballinger Home Health, and Visiting Angels, with special appreciation to caregivers Molly Bush, Becky Baze, and Lydia Medrano. All of you were a blessing to her in her illness.

The family is also grateful and thankful for the outpouring of love and sympathy from many friends and family in Ballinger, San Angelo, Dallas area, and from the First Christian Church in Ballinger.

Memorial donations may be given in her name to the First Christian Church in Ballinger.

Arrangements are with Lange Funeral Home of Ballinger. Guests may register online at ballingerfuneralhome.com.