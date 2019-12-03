Funeral services for Carl Dwain Plumley, 69, of Ballinger, were held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3 at New Life Refuge Church. Burial followed at Wilmeth Cemetery. Visitation was held from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2 at Lange Funeral Home.

He passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.

He was born Dec. 20, 1950 to Albert and Bernice (Davee) Plumley, in San Angelo.

Survivors include his wife, Kelli Plumley of Ballinger; children, Jimmy and wife Amanda Plumley of Ballinger, Keby Plumley of San Angelo, and Howard Plumley of Ballinger; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Kenneth and wife Kay of Ballinger, Charles Plumley of Ballinger, and James Ray Plumley of Brady; and sisters, Martha Horton, Ann Booth, Clara and husband Harold Horton, Carolyn and husband Gene Roberts, all of Ballinger.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother; Virgil Plumley.