Graveside services for Larry Mack Bond, 68, of Rising Star, were held Tuesday, Dec. 24 at Elm Cemetery in Rising Star. Heartland Funeral Home of Early was in charge of arrangements.

He passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.

He was born Dec. 3, 1951 in Abilene to L.D. and Louise Bond.

Survivors include his wife, Connie Bond; mother, Louise Bond of Rising Star; sons, Ralph and wife Melissa Bond of Brownwood and Kevin and Seleste Bond of Sour Lake; brother, Ronny Bond; sisters, Linda Prescott and Darla Morris of Rising Star; grandchildren, Tamarra, Shaunda, Kevin Mack, Marcus, Jacob, Timothy, Jeremiah, Zachariah, and Kevin Lewis; and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, L.D. Bond.